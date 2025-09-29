Ringmer Parish Pump

Ringmer is always such a busy place! Ringmer Village Hall again hosted a very successful Ringmer Hub (Societies Fair) last Saturday as you can see in the photo. Lots of the 25+ groups who attended reported lots of potential new members, possibly the record goes to Ringmer WI who came away with a list of 21 names! Event organiser and Village Hall trustee, Liz Owen thanks everyone who supported the Hub and said “events like this make us all realise how much of a strong community spirit there is in Ringmer.”

There was a very interesting and popular display about the early history of Ringmer Swimming Pool, put together by Angela Glaysher and Joyce Wiles, and is now on show in Ringmer Village Library for a couple of weeks. Do come and see. Wave Leisure is also offering a free swim to Ringmer residents at the moment, so you can enjoy the history, relish that the pool is open and support it for the future!

At the library on Saturday 4th October at 10:30, there’ll be a special Storytime for children with some Makaton signing.

Later that day at the Village Hall, there’ll be a showing of the Charlie Chaplin film “The Kid” with a live piano accompaniment, at 7:30pm. Tickets can be bought online for £10 from WegotTickets or available at the door. Please bring your own refreshments.

Ringmer Hub in full flow.

St Mary’s Church. Sunday 5th October is our Harvest Festival and our FirstSunday@10 service will reflect this. Non-perishable gifts brought along will go to the Family Support Work charity which looks after lots of families in our Diocese who are in need. Any financial donations will be given to the Diocesan Harvest Charity “Friends of the Holy Land” with a deep commitment to sustaining a hopeful future for Palestinian Christians. Then at 6.30pm we have a Eucharist service. Tuesday Holy Communion is said at Parris Lawn and on Wednesday as usual Coffee Break is in the Alan West Room at the Village Hall between 10 and 12noon and Toddlers is in the Symons Hall – 10.30 to 12noon.Thursday’s said Eucharist is in the Lady Chapel at 10am, Study Group is in the Church Room -3.45 to 5pm, and at 7.30pm the second Eco-Talk on how we can travel and holiday more sustainably, is in the Church Room. You would be welcome at any of these events.

The Baptist Church too has their Harvest service in the Village Hall on Sunday 5th October at 10:30am.

The WI is meeting on 7th October at the Village Hall at 7:30, when Bonnie Tse will tell all about how the lives of people with physical disabilities are transformed by partnering with highly trained assistance dogs. Visitors welcome.