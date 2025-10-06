Ringmer Parish Pump

Free NHS health checks available at Ringmer Library - check out whether you're eligible and book in now...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you're between 40 and 74, registered with an East Sussex GP and have no diagnosis of diabetes or cardiovascular disease, then you're eligible for a free health check on Thursday 23 October at Ringmer Library. You do need to pre-book so call in at the library or email [email protected] to find out more. The check includes blood pressure and cholesterol and gives you the chance to chat about your general health with a representative from One You East Sussex.

Other stuff coming up at Ringmer Library includes the regular Sociable Saturday on 11 October between 10am and 12pm. Everyone's welcome to pop in, whether a member or not, to catch up with friends, have a chat, a cup of tea and meet new people. OVESCO will also be on hand for the whole session with plenty of advice on lowering your bills this winter. On Thursday 16 October, the library is hosting its usual hearing aid maintenance sessions between 3pm and 4.30pm, brought to you by East Sussex Hearing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Mary's Church

One You East Sussex are offering free health checks in Ringmer Library

On Sunday 12 October we have a Eucharist service at 10am to which you are invited. On Tuesday at 7.30pm in the Church Room the Mothers’ Union have a talk about a recent visit to India by a couple of our friends. Our usual Wednesday events are taking place – Coffee Break 10am to 12pm in the Alan West Room at the Village Hall and Toddlers in the Symons Hall from 10.30am to 12pm. On Thursday a Eucharist will be said at 10am and our Study Group continues at 3.45pm in the Church Room. On Saturday from 6pm – 8pm we invite you to a Jazz concert in church with live music by ‘The Little Big Band’ playing show tunes as well as jazz suitable for everyone. Entrance is free but any donations will be gratefully received and will go towards the maintenance of our church building.

Ringmer Apple Day

On Saturday 11 October from 11am to 2.30pm, come along to Ringmer Village Hall for Ringmer Apple Day for apple tasting, advice on fruit trees, refreshments and other free activities as we celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Ringmer Community Orchard.

You can taste heritage apples grown here in Ringmer that you just can’t find in the shops. These include rare Sussex varieties such as Saltcote Pippin, Tinsley Quice, and First and Last and other unusual delicious varieties such as Ashmead Kernel, Adam’s Permian, and the original Tarte Tatin apple, Orleans Reinette, which is also superb for baking.

We can help you get ready for the winter pruning with advice on caring for your fruit trees, and between 1pm and 2.30pm we shall be offering to show you how to sharpen your secateurs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be some refreshments, cakes and jams made with local fruit and stalls with information about other local organisations supporting wildflowers and wildlife locally.

For further information please contact Katharine Finnigan at [email protected].

Ringmer Pet Store's Charity Calendar is back for 2026

Do you want your pet to be famous? The Pet Store, Ringmer is once again producing a charity calendar featuring your pets. If you would like yours to feature in the calendar, free of charge (although a voluntary contribution to our collection box is always appreciated), please email to [email protected]. The Pet Store’s Vanessa Leon says: “We produce and pay or the calendar, which will sell for £9.50 and all proceeds go directly to help the animals in Ukraine – they need our help more than ever as we head into winter.” Please submit your pet pictures by 18 October 2025.

St John Ambulance Badgers and Cadets

Cadets (10 to 18 years old) meet on Monday evenings – youth leaders are also needed. Contact [email protected] or [email protected] St John Ambulance is also hoping to set up a new Badger Unit in Ringmer in the near future. This will be held at Ringmer Village Hall on a Monday evening from 6pm to 7.15pm. To register your child’s interest, email the details above. The Badger programme is for children aged five to 10 to learn first aid, play games and develop a wide range of skills in a supportive environment. On Monday 27 October, St John Ambulance is running a ‘Save a life’ drop in session between 6pm and 9pm in the top hall of Ringmer Village Hall. Come and learn how to save a life about CPR, defibrillators and much more. All ages welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ringmer Community Speedwatch Group

The group of volunteers work to slow traffic down to the speed limit through the village. New members are very welcome. For more information, contactvolunteers' coordinator Ray Eggleton on 01273 812962 or [email protected] for details. Full information at communityspeedwatch.org

If you have anything you'd like to go into this weekly column, please email Deb Lancaster at [email protected]