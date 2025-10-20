Ringmer Parish Pump

Date for your diary: Ringmer Christmas Fair on Saturday 6 December in Ringmer Village Hall from 2pm to 4pm.

Maybe it's a tiny bit early to bring up the C word, but Ringmer Village Hall has just announced a Christmas Fair on 6 December from 2pm to 4pm - get it in your diaries now!

There will be stalls manned by local groups, charities and artists as well as refreshments, a raffle, tombola and, of course, plenty of Christmas cheer. If you represent a local group or charity and would like to book a stall (for a £10 donation), contact Marisa Hayes at [email protected]

St Mary's Church

Do come along to our Eucharist at 10am on Sunday 26 October, which includes an opportunity for private prayer with a member of our Pastoral Care team. Holy Communion is said at Holm Lodge on Tuesday (11.30am) and Lime Tree House on Thursday (11am). Coffee Break is open on Wednesday in the Alan West Room between 10am and 12noon for coffee and a chat, and parents / carers with pre-school children are welcome at Toddlers in the Symons Hall between 10.30am and 12pm. As it is half-term siblings are welcome to come along too.

A Eucharist is said in the Lady Chapel on Thursday at 10am. On the following Sunday, 2 November at 6.30pm we have our annual All Souls service when we remember our loved ones and light candles in their memory. You are welcome to come along.

Restart a heart - St John's Ambulance

At Ringmer Village Hall on 27 October between 6pm and 9pm, St John's Ambulance will be running their 'Restart a Heart October' session. Why not come along to pick up some vital skills? It's open to anyone aged 10 to 100, it's free and you don't need to book a place.

Ringmer Library - date for your diary

On Saturday 25 October, Ringmer Village Library will be holding a bumper book and jigsaw sale between 10am and 12pm in Ringmer Village Hall. Expect plenty of bargains - with books for children starting at 20p, paperbacks for 50p and hardbacks for £1. Jigsaws will start from £1 and we also have some very special old and interesting books, which will be priced individually. There'll be coffee and cakes too. The book sales are a major part of the library's fundraising efforts since it became a community venture in 2018. Please come along and support them.

The Christmas Post is back!

The much-loved Christmas Post service is returning this year! Organised by Commercial Square Bonfire Society, the post will deliver Christmas cards across Ringmer, Lewes, and Kingston, and it’s still just 25p per card.

You can drop off your cards at any of the following locations: Lew Howard & Son Butchers, Ringmer Library, the bar at Ringmer Football Club, or ‘Pegasus’, Broyle Paddock. The final drop-off date is Tuesday 16 December, and cards will be delivered shortly after this date.

Ringmer Repair Café

The next Repair Café is at 10am to 12.30pm on Saturday 25 October in Ringmer Parish Council Office, BN8 5RA. Bring items that need repair – electrical, clothes, textiles, wooden and mechanical items, garden tool sharpening, ceramic advice, IT advice. Always keen to welcome new volunteer repairers too, particularly electricians. Refreshments available and it’s free to come along, although donations are welcome. Email [email protected] for more information.

Can you help raise money for Ukraine?

Hello, it's Deb Lancaster here - the editor of this column. I'm asking for your help to help me raise money for a local charity that directly helps animals and people in Ukraine.

Heading into their fourth winter of the war, the suffering is immense. Millions of animals have been displaced and need help. Money raised for K9 Rescue Ukraine [k9rescueukraine.com] goes directly to the people and animals who need it the most.

As the war grinds on, it becomes more and more difficult to raise money for Ukraine. We can't stop now. And we can't abandon helpless animals and suffering people when we can do small things to help.

In this case, I'm working with Vanessa from The Pet Store, Ringmer to get a stall full of goodies together for Ringmer Christmas Fair on Saturday 6 December. I will be selling original paintings, pet accessories and goods and... whatever else I can manage to find.

If you have any unwanted Christmas gifts from last year, for example, or something you think could sell at a Christmas fair (ornaments, jewellery, bags, toys, gift sets, decorations etc etc), please would you consider donating them to the K9 Rescue Ukraine stall? If you think you can help please contact me on [email protected] or pop into The Pet Store in Ringmer (opposite the Village Green).

The Pet Store is producing calendars of Ringmer pets again and these will be on sale from 1 November for £9.95 with all proceeds going to K9 Rescue Ukraine. To see what they do go to k9rescueukraine.com. Please help us to help them.

If you have anything you'd like to go into this column, please email [email protected]