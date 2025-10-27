Ringmer Parish Pump

Catch a screening of The General, accompanied by live music, on Saturday 1 November in Ringmer Village Hall.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mike Hatchard is running a series of silent films with live music accompaniment in Ringmer Village Hall. The next one is Buster Keaton's The General on Saturday 1 November at 7pm.

Doors open at 7pm with the film starting at 7.30pm. Tickets are £10, available at wegottickets.com/event/679611.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike, who has accompanied this film many times before with live music, says: "Orson Wells regarded this as the greatest comedy film ever made. Stunning theatrics and acrobatics a plenty from Buster Keaton, a film that still makes audiences laugh over a century after it was made." Join in the fun on Saturday.

Buster Keaton in the 1926 classic 'The General'

Ringmer Village Library

Ringmer Village Library would like to thank everyone who supported their book and jigsaw sale last weekend, which raised a very useful £310 for library funds.

November marks the start of a creative writing course at the library with Uckfield based author and teacher, Deborah Jenkins. The four sessions are aimed at people who want to write fiction, and the first one is on Saturday 8 November at 2.30pm, with the other three in the new year. The sessions are just £12.50 each, which includes refreshments. A few places are still available. And then, coming up on 29 November, we are hosting another author event - Elly Griffiths and Lesley Thomson in conversation, which promises to be a fun and lively afternoon. We will be supported at this event by Steyning Bookshop, who will have books that Elly and Lesley will sign for you. The event starts at 2.30pm, and tickets (which are just £5 ) will go on sale from Saturday 2 November. To enquire about our author events, please email the library ([email protected]) or call in and chat to our helpful volunteers.

Ringmer WI

In October, we were delighted to welcome Bonnie Tse and her black Labrador Arthur who came to talk about, and demonstrate, the amazing work done by Canine Partners, a charity which trains assistance dogs to help people with disabilities. The dogs help with practical tasks such as getting laundry from the washing machine, picking up dropped items, opening doors, helping their partner to undress, closing the footplate on a wheelchair, even getting money from an ATM and helping with contactless payments in a supermarket! The dogs give partners confidence, independence, and security, which often results in disabled people taking a more active part in the community. Bonnie explained that it costs in the order of £50,000 for every dog from puppy to retirement, all of which is provided by fundraising. There are currently 200 active partnerships in the UK with over 1000 having been set up over the 35 years since the charity started.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our next meeting will be on Tuesday 4 November, when Grace Davies will talk to us about the story of the Peace Rose. Grace is a local gardener and expert philatelist and will present an illustrated talk based on a philatelic display with an unusual theme of peace. A wonderful story taking us from the breeding of the rose to the present day. Visitors are welcome to attend two meetings, after which we very much hope you will join!

Ringmer Horticultural & Home Produce Club

The club's AGM is on Friday 7 November in Ringmer Village Hall at 6.30pm. Admission is free and it's followed by the much anticipated Village Quiz that starts at 7.30pm. Expect plenty of brainteasers from quizmaster Bob Cairns.

Teams of four (£20 charge) - sign up by Saturday 1 November by emailing [email protected] or call Sue Tibbenham on 01273 812494.

Call out for donations for Ringmer Christmas Fair

I'm manning a stall at Ringmer Christmas Fair on 6 December between 2pm and 4pm in conjunction with The Pet Store Ringmer, in aid of K9 Rescue Ukraine, a local charity helping people and animals in war torn regions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I'm asking for donations of giftable items, unwanted gifts or anything else Christmassy/appropriate for me to add to my stall on the day. So far, I have art and pet supplies, so it would be great to add some gifts. My aim is to raise as much as possible for this small charity that has been helping animals and people in Ukraine to survive the worst of the war. Please message at [email protected] if you can help. Thanks. Deb Lancaster

If you have anything to go in this column, please email Deb Lancaster at [email protected].