Ringmer pet store owner helps desperate animals in the Ukraine

When wars break out, we instantly rally round to help people caught up in the fighting.

Some of us also worry about the lost, starving and isolated animals, although it can seem off-balance to care too much about family pets while their owners huddle in bomb shelters.

Thankfully the owner of the Ringmer Pet Store has taken their needs onboard. Vanessa Leon, who runs the store with her son, Greg, started helping desperate animals in Ukraine at the start of the war in 2022.

She works closely with K9Rescue Ukraine, a Horsham-based organisation which has established pipelines into the beleaguered country specifically aimed at supporting creatures in distress. Its website makes hard viewing and shows fleeing families clutching the leads of terrified dogs or hiding their kittens under their jackets as the cold bites.

Young Dog Rescue Ukraine

Vanessa admits: "I produced a calendar showing animals in Ukraine, but it didn't do too well. I think lots of us find it difficult to confront the horrors these animals are suffering."

She now fears that people have 'lost interest' as the war, started in February 2022, is now in its third year. And the ongoing strife in the Middle East appears to capture more headlines than the slugfest in Eastern Europe.

Vanessa set out to support the dogs, cats, donkeys, even the birds in Ukraine at the outbreak of hostilities. She established a close rapport with Rebecca Renmant-Oliver of K9 Ukraine who operates from Horsham and collects donations and organises a driver to transport the animal aid.

Vanessa said: "She's amazing and has dedicated her life to helping these animals. We collect food, bedding, medication, even rugs for equines and ship them to Rebecca. Rebecca also raises funds to try and help with fuel costs.

Rescued kitten in Ukraine

"Since the war started she has sent over 100 tons of aid to Ukraine. Her Christmas present was a metal container to store food so the rodents couldn't get at it! She organises transport and the drivers who must cover so many miles and cross borders, sometimes in the most horrific weather and under difficult conditions."

Rebecca explains: "Over the years that we have worked together we have developed a great understanding of the shelter systems in Ukraine anda very sizeable 'black book' of who needs the help the most."

Are we in Britain more sensitive to the needs of animals than people in other countries?. I don't necessarily think so," Vanessa feels. "But we are good at doing something about it."

Actions proved by the prevalence of British aid workers, firefighters and medics who are early on the scene at world trouble spots.

Vanessa is grateful to the 'incredibly generous' people of Ringmer and Lewes who have helped her over the past two years but fears that now the Ukraine war doesn't occupy quite as much TV news time, it has slipped from people's memories. As well as pet essentials in kind, she also welcomes donations.

She lives in Battle and started the Ringmer Pet Store 20 years ago this May.

She laughs: "Not a bad record given that so many shops open and close quickly, wherever you go. I do have a terrifically loyal set of customers and we are very lucky a 'local' store, catering to 'local' people."

She says: "Even if you don't know Ringmer, I would love you to pop in some time, take a look at the store and possibly buy some dog biscuits or make a small donation. I can't begin to tell you how much this is valued and appreciated."