Ringmer PP

St Mary’s Church – We are celebrating Christ the King in our Eucharist service at 10.00am this Sunday 24th. This will include the Ministry of Prayer when members of the congregation are invited to share one to one prayer with one of our Pastoral team in the Lady Chapel after taking Communion. Holy Communion will be said at Holm Lodge and Lime Tree House on Tuesday and Thursday respectively. We have our usual Wednesday events – Coffee Break in the Alan West Room 10-12 and Toddlers in the Symons Hall 10.30-12. On Thursday a Eucharist service is said in the Lady Chapel at 10am and our Advent Course continues in the Church Room at 4.00pm. Our annual Lights of Love service is next Saturday 30th at 4.00pm.

Souper Saturday in the Village Hall on 30th November at lunchtime from 12pm-2pm. All welcome to go along for a tasty economical lunch whilst raising funds for the hall. The Parish Council are holding their Neighbourhood Plan event at the same time as an added attraction. The Hall needs our support as electricity bills have more than tripled over the last few years and insurance is due for the flood claim too, which means the price for hire of the hall will be increasing also by just under 5% with a small business rate being introduced at the same time. It still offers excellent value for money and is an excellent resource for Ringmer.

Village Hall Christmas cards have been reduced to £2.50 per pack of 10 which is an absolute bargain and can be purchased from the Library.

Tree Planting – On Sunday 1st December at Laughton Greenwood which is one of the only community run woods in Sussex. Volunteers are required to plant up to 400 saplings. Satnav: Park Lane, Laughton BN8 6BP starting at 10am and 1pm. There will be activities for children with art & crafts and hot soup for lunch and dogs welcome too. No experience required.

Riverside Club – My comment last week about Dec 6th being our last meet is entirely wrong, as we will meet again on 20 Dec with Pete Allen and “It's a Wonderful Life” with a raffle and some Christmas cheer. If you think you might be interested in our “Over 50's” club in Lewes which meets on two Fridays each month, for a small fee you could come along and find out more about us. Our entertainent starts at 2pm in Cliffe Church Hall (behind St Thomas Church in the Cliffe), You will be very welcome.