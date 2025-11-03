Ringmer Remembrance Day, and news of events

Ringmer war memorial

REMEMBRANCE SUNDAY – there will be a parade on November 9. Lewes, Glynde and Beddingham Brass Band will leave the shops car park at 10:45, heading for the War Memorial.

The maroon will sound at 11am, follows by a two-minute silence, after which a bugler will play Reveille. The names of the fallen will be read, and there will be prayers, followed by a service at the church from 11:15 until 12:15. The band will reform and march back to the car park.

NEWS FROM ST MARY’S

This Sunday is Remembrance Sunday so, as indicated above, there is a short Act of Remembrance at the war memorial at 10.50am followed by a service in St Mary’s. On Tuesday at 9.00am, prayer time is being held in the Lady Chapel when we pray for the parish, village, country and world and everything that needs our prayers. The usual Wednesday events are taking place – Coffee Break in the Alan West Room in the Village Hall at 10am for coffee and a chat, and Toddler Group at 10.30am in the Symons Hall for pre-school children and their parents/carers.

On Thursday there is a said Eucharist at 10am and the Advent Study group continues at 3.45pm in the Church Room. Then at 6.00pm in the Church Room there is an Eco-talk on “How is it that insects and wildflowers are vital to our biodiversity?”

LEWES FLOWER CLUB meets in Cooksbridge Village Hall on November 13 at 12:30 – bring a sandwich, and the £7 entry fee which includes tea and biscuits. This month’s theme is Christmas Carousel.

RINGMER LIBRARY NEWS – The library is now open on Friday afternoons between 2pm and 5pm.

Sociable Saturday is on November 8, between 10am and 12noon, where everyone is welcome to nip in for a friendly chat over a cuppa, meet old friends and make new ones.

November 8 is also the start of a four part creative writing course at the library with Uckfield author Deborah Jenkins. Each session is just £12.5o, with the first one on November 8 at 2:30pm.

Ask for more details or register your interest by popping in at the library, or emailing us on [email protected]. There are just a couple of spaces left if you'd like to join this small and supportive group.

RINGMER DRAMATIC SOCIETY’s next production is on at Ringmer Village Hall between November 19 and 22 – this time, it is two one act plays – Trifles and The Ghost of Sandy O’Grady. Tickets are available now at the Pet Store in Ringmer or at www.ticketsource.co.uk