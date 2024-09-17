Ringmer Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

St Mary’s Church – We are celebrating Creation Sunday at our 10am service on 22nd with a speaker from Operation Noah. Why not come and join us. Holy Communion is being said at Holm Lodge on Tuesday.

Come for coffee and a chat at the Wednesday Coffee Break in the Alan West Room in the Village Hall between 10am and 12noon. Toddlers is also in the Symons Hall – 10.30am to 12noon on Wednesday. Do bring along pre-school children.

On Thursday the Said Eucharist at 10am is in the Lady Chapel, Holy Communion is said at Lime Tree House and our Bible Study series, “looking at the prophets Amos and Micah”, continues at 4pm either in church or via zoom.

Ringmer History Group next Friday 27th in the village hall with speaker Tim Cornish on the South Malling Estate and the Medieval Archbishops. Ringmer was part of the giant manor belonging to the Archbishops of Canterbury that stretched from the River Ouse in Lewes to the Kent border.

Ringmer Library – Learn the art of book folding on Friday 27th or October 4 at 2.15pm. You can make either a Hedgehog or a Christmas decoration in one of their free workshops. Book at the Library desk or by email.

Comedy Night – If you havent got your tickets for Saturday, September 28 yet, you can get them via: Funny That facebook page or EventBrite. Hurry, they are selling fast!

There will be a 50-year celebration of the “old and the new” opening of the Jack Hart Hall on Saturday, October 5 so keep the date free. Admission will be free, donations welcome.