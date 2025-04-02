Rise in animal cruelty cases sparks community action in Chichester

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Animal welfare charities report an increase in attacks on wildlife. Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital partners with community groups to launch education and prevention initiatives.

Animal cruelty cases involving wildlife, farm animals, and domestic pets are rising across the UK, with increasing numbers of reports of animals being targeted by lethal weapons, including catapults, slingshots, and air guns. Some of these weapons are even homemade and sold online, making them easily accessible. Disturbingly, these acts of cruelty are not just happening nationwide but also within local communities right on our doorstep.

Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital, a trusted organisation providing care for sick, injured, and orphaned wildlife in West Sussex and Hampshire, has witnessed the devastating impact of these attacks firsthand. With over 50 years of experience in wildlife rehabilitation, Brent Lodge works alongside local authorities, the RSPCA, and conservation groups to rescue and rehabilitate animals before returning them to their natural habitats.

With a focus on wildlife conservation, education, and community engagement, they play a vital role in safeguarding and preserving wildlife whilst providing valuable skills to young people.

Sadly, many of the animals endure fatal injuries and the kindest thing to do is end their suffering

The hospital has now partnered with local organisations to tackle this rising issue of cruelty to wildlife by forming a dedicated working group focused on prevention and awareness. In addition, its Outreach Coordinator has been visiting schools to educate young people on the importance of protecting animals and reporting acts of cruelty.

"With wildlife already facing numerous threats such as habitat loss and pollution, it is heartbreaking that they also have to endure such senseless cruelty. Through engaging the wider public and schools directly we aim to inspire them to take care of our beautiful wildlife."

Not Just a Youth Issue

Brent Lodge is also keen to dispel any misconceptions that these acts are committed by all young people. "Most young individuals we engage with are compassionate and eager to help wildlife. Many even volunteer with us, showing a deep respect for nature. It is a small minority of individuals, of all ages, who choose to harm defenceless animals for fun. We encourage awareness-raising efforts and community action to help prevent further cases of cruelty."

Foxes, swans, pigeon and live stock are amongst some of the victims of catapult attacks

How You Can Help

Report any concerns to local authorities or call 101.

Educate others about the consequences of animal cruelty.

Raise awareness by sharing this information.

Hundreds of wild animals are suffering s a result of mindless cruelty. Patient story from South Essex Wildlife Hospital

Book an educational talk from Brent Lodge's Outreach Coordinator ([email protected]).

Understandably, this issue has been heartbreaking for those working on the front lines - rescuing injured animals and witnessing the aftermath of these cruel acts. But together, through education and action, we aim to stop these crimes and protect the innocent lives that depend on us.

Community Support and Partnerships

Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital is working with various local partners to address this growing concern, including:

The xray of the swan shows a pellet shot through the eye causing fatal injuries

Chichester District Council

Youthdream Selsey

Sussex Police

Chichester Free School

Manhood Wildlife Group

The Selsey Academy

To support Brent Lodge's efforts please visit www.brentlodge.org. Or to help put an end to these cruel acts, members of the public are encouraged to sign the official petition calling for greater protection and stricter penalties for wildlife crimes:

Together, through education and action, we can help protect the innocent lives that depend on us!!