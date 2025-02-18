Rising sports stars in Crawley urged to apply for talent scheme fronted by Olympians and Paralympians

Up-and-coming athletes in Crawley are being given the chance to take their sporting careers to the next level with Everyone Active's Sporting Champions scheme.

Relaunching this month for the ninth consecutive year, the renowned programme empowers aspiring athletes to achieve their full potential through access to state-of-the-art training facilities and invaluable mentoring support from Olympians and Paralympians.

Since its inception in 2016, the scheme has elevated the sporting careers of more than 6,000 athletes by providing them with free access to Everyone Active's 240-plus leisure centres nationwide, including K2

Crawley, Bewbush Centre and Broadfield 3G Pitch & Pavilion in Crawley, run in partnership with Crawley Borough Council.

A number of local budding athletes have already benefitted from the scheme.

Alfie Penfold, said: “The scheme has been of invaluable help to my development as a swimmer. As a visually impaired athlete, having access to my local Everyone Active facilities means that I can train in a safe, familiar environment, and that I can get to and from my training sessions independently.”

Courtney Palmer-Jones, said: “The mentoring days have been invaluable, and I’ve been lucky to attend multiple where the breadth of experience across the mentors has provided a well-rounded and in-depth insight to top-level sport, giving me tools to utilise and inspiration for success. The Scheme feels like a family, which I’m immensely proud to be part of, and one in which our values with promoting physical activity and supporting individuals with maintaining fitness are aligned."

Curtis Malik, said: “Being on the scheme has been a massive help to me for my training, allowing me to use world class facilities right on my door step. The support is second to none and I really believe it's helped improve me in my sport. Having access to world class athletes is also a massive bonus, as we can draw from their experiences and advice. In the less televised sports like Squash, it's nice to see us benefitting well from all of this.”

Olympic silver medallist and former world record holder Colin Jackson will return as the scheme’s Ambassador for 2025-2026.

He will work alongside a line-up of inspiring Elite athletes who have starred on the Olympic and Paralympic stage – Lauren Steadman, Lutalo Muhammad, Richard Kilty, Maisie Summers-Newton and Harry

Aikines-Aryeetey – in mentoring sessions throughout the year. These sporting heroes will offer wisdom, guidance and expert advice, guiding rising athletes through every milestone of their sporting journeys.

Last summer, the scheme supported 26 Sporting Champions who competed in the Paris Olympics and Paralympics, achieving nine gold, six silver and eight bronze medals.

An incredible 14 of these athletes made their debuts at Paris 2024, coming home with 11 medals between them.

Colin said: "After a summer of monumental success in 2024, I am more excited than ever to support athletes of all ages and from all disciplines to achieve their dreams. I'm passionate about nurturing young talent and the Sporting Champions scheme goes above and beyond in this mission.”

Over the past eight years, the Sporting Champions scheme has poured more than £2million into young athletes, proving its commitment to grassroots sporting excellence.

Jon Hodgson, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We are delighted to support up-and-coming athletes from Crawley on their journey to success.

“As a leisure provider working in partnership with Crawley Borough Council, we feel it is important to cater for all sections of the community to ensure all budding athletes have access to the same facilities and opportunities.

“The Sporting Champions scheme has supported thousands of athletes over the years, and we are proud to be continuing this again in 2025. We hope to continue making a real difference to our athletes’ success.”

Councillor Chris Mullins said: “Crawley has a rich sporting history and programmes such as this one are a great way to inspire the next generation of sporting success. I would encourage any young athletes interested in taking their athletics career to the next level to apply for the Sporting Champions scheme.”

Applications open on Tuesday 11 February 2025 and run until Tuesday 11 March 2025 via the Everyone Active Sporting Champions website: easportingchampions.com

Follow the Sporting Champions Instagram (@easportingchamps) for more information on how to apply.