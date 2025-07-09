RIXO racing silks unveiled for Markel Magnolia Cup at Goodwood Racecourse

The Markel Magnolia Cup racing silks were unveiled at fashion house RIXO’s flagship store. Each jockey was presented with a colourful, bespoke silk for the charity race which takes place on Thursday 31 July at Qatar Goodwood Festival.

This year’s colourful, vintage-inspired designs have been curated by the London-based fashion house, RIXO, which is also Goodwood’s 2025 Talent in Fashion Award winner. RIXO drew inspiration from some of their favourite hand painted prints and patterns, delving into their archive, to create 12 unique silks for the charity race, putting fashion on the racecourse.

RIXO Print Designer, Linda Moloney, said: “It’s been really exciting and such a privilege to get to see everything from start to finish, we worked really hard with our founder, Orlagh, to make sure that we put our best signature RIXO prints on these jockey silks. We wanted every jockey to feel special and empowered, which is the ethos of RIXO and it’s just so exciting to see everyone happy with them as well. They’re bright beautiful patterns, we can’t wait to see them in action.”

RIXO's racing silks can be seen at Qatar Goodwood Festival in the Markel Magnolia Cup on 31 July Ph. by Simon Jacobs

The Markel Magnolia Cup takes place on Thursday 31 July at Qatar Goodwood Festival presented by Visit Qatar, when 12 inspirational women will race down the home straight standing out in front of the crowd at Goodwood Racecourse.

The Markel Magnolia Cup was first run in 2011 to raise money for women-focused charities. Each year it brings together women, with varying degrees of riding experience, who set aside their day jobs to commit to an intense training regime, transforming into jockeys for the occasion. This year the race will raise money for the King’s Trust International’s Project Lehar.

In the tradition of the race and its values, Goodwood selects a female-led fashion brand to create a collection of bespoke racing silks, and in the past has worked with Lisou, Alice Temperley, and Vivienne Westwood.

Co-founders Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey created RIXO in 2015 and now have stores in the UK, USA and Ireland.

Markel Magnolia Cup Silks unveiled at RIXO's flagship store in London Ph. by Simon Jacobs

Colleen Bowman, Senior Director of Global Brand at Markel International, said: "We're delighted to have the 2025 Markel Magnolia Cup silks designed by RIXO, and to see the final designs that this year's riders will be wearing down Goodwood's iconic racecourse. At Markel, we believe that everyone has the power to make a difference, and yet another cohort of inspirational riders are putting that into practice as we count down to race day, in support of the King's Trust International's Project Lehar."

Tickets are available for the Qatar Goodwood Festival at Goodwood.com.