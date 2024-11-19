Road safety and litter picking group Brighter Crowborough lends its weight to scheme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An intrepid team of clearer-uppers has lent its weight to a newly launched road safety scheme.

Brighter Crowborough, run under the auspices of husband and wife duo, David Collumbell (71) and his wife (Doris,) head Brighter Crowborough.

They work with volunteers to help keep the town litter-free, but in recent weeks have concentrated on cleaning and repairing mud-spattered road signs along the A267 from Mayfield as far south as Little Londonnear Horam. David said: "We're responding to the A267 Road Safety Group which was set up after the fatal accident near Mayfield Flat on October 1.

To start the campaign off they said they were concerned about 'housekeeping' - making sure drivers could see signs clearly. We found lots of them in a terrible state but the road is so busy, it was 'get in, do and go' for us in a series of daytime slots. "I use a three-metre brush and eight gallons of rainwater from my water butt to wash them off.

I suppose we spend about two hours each time but we're pleased with what we've done so far. We concentrate on the hot spots, such as Wellbrook Hill in Mayfield and the area where Mayfield Flat enters the A267. A couple of years ago we went through Hadlow Down doing the same thing. We've also done part of the mainroad from Boars Head to Five Ash Down. "It's hard work but if it helps people see speed limits clearly enough to prevent one road accident, then it's worthwhile."

Brighter Crowborough was founded nine years ago as a growing band of like-minded volunteers who strive to keep streets, paths, hedgerows, waterways and woodlands free of litter. They also maintain the planting displays at Crowborough railway station and have helped with the Sussex in Bloom scheme.

They meet on Sunday mornings, alternating between the Croft Road car park and the railway station car park in Jarvis Brook. They were also asked to provide a service to help the Ashdown Forest rangers keep woodland and grassland clear of litter.

David went on: "We have Duke of Edinburgh Award students, as well as youngsters from local schools who come and help us. We provide litter pickers and the bags are given to us by Coppards.

They're green so Wealden District Council know what's in them! New volunteers are always very welcome, whether people can manage the occasional Sunday or would like to become a more frequent helper. Contact them to findout more. He modestly admits that the group has won a clutch of awards, including being nominated by Ashdown Radio, civic and good neighbour awards.

"It's hard work but the local authorities don't do it so someone has to. We used to collect about 30 bags of rubbish a time but now it's a few less so perhaps people are not throwing so much away? I hope so."