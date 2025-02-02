Robert Groves' 20 years dedication to disability and animal welfare

Twenty years ago, Robert Groves faced a life-changing moment when he became disabled and a wheelchair user. Instead of letting it define him, he made a promise a promise to dedicate his life to ending animal cruelty, fighting for the protection of dolphins in Taiji, Japan, stopping the senseless killing of wild animals by trophy hunters, and rescuing street dogs worldwide.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, two decades later, Rob has stayed true to his word. Through his organization, Quest4Hope, he has raised over £300,000 for disabled children and numerous animal charities, proving that one person’s determination can spark real change.

Reflecting on his journey, Rob shared, “My mind tells me I’m 21, but my 70-year-old body is telling me to slow down you’re not 21! Lol.” But despite the years passing and the challenges the world faces, his passion and love for animals remain as strong as ever.

A New Project for 2025: Generation Come Together

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saving our planet

This year, Rob has embarked on a new project, Generation Come Together, a unique initiative bridging the gap between generations. As part of this, he has taken on the role of mentor to 22-year-old Poppy May, a passionate young advocate for animals and the environment. Together, they are sharing their experiences Rob’s wisdom from a lifetime of activism and Poppy’s fresh perspective as a young voice for change.

Their goal is to foster understanding between generations, ensuring that the love and protection of our planet and its animals continue long into the future. By working side by side, they hope to inspire younger generations to carry on the mission that Rob has dedicated his life to proving that no matter your age, you can make a difference.

Rob’s journey has been remarkable, but he knows that the future belongs to the next generation. With Poppy by his side, he is ensuring that his legacy of compassion, activism, and unwavering dedication to animals will live on.