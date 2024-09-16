Robertsbridge Village Voice
ALEXA JANE FITNESS
Starting on Tuesday, October 1 at Robertsbridge Village Hall 'Alexa Jaine Fitness' . Suitable for all levels of fitness -16+ - starting with
Legs, bums and tums at 6.15pm and at 7.15pm- Glo fitness - £8.00 per session . Come and join in for 45minutes of fun whilst keeping fit.
For more info call Alexa on 07414562227 or just turn up on the night.
