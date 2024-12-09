Robertsbridge Village Voice

User (UGC) Submitted

St Mary's Church

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two early services on Sunday, December 15. There is Prayer Book Communion at 9am at St Mary’s Salehurst and coffee before an Informal Service from 9.15am at Holy Trinity Hurst Green. The 11am service at St Mary’s will be Matins.

A reminder that St Mary’s Christmas Tree Festival opens this weekend with a preview event on Friday from 6-8pm. We have 36 trees exhibited and decorated by many local groups and businesses and there will be several events over the next ten days with refreshments available both weekends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The church will be open as usual throughout the week . If you want to know more there are programmes available in both florists or contact [email protected]

St Mary's Church , Salehurst

If you need further information from St Mary’s please contact Stuart Thompson, churchwarden [email protected] and he will be able to put you in touch with someone who can help.

Details about services and the Tree Festival can be found in The Villager or www.stmarysalehurst.com