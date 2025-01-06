Robertsbridge Village Voice

St Mary's Church

The Christmas trees at St Mary's are finally packed away and most of the clearing up has been done.We are so grateful to all those who took part and for the creativity of many of the exhibitors. It was good to see so many people enjoying the festival and the church - especially during the late afternoon when the light was fading and candles were lit. Sadly there was another plaster fall from the ceiling last weekend and we have had to rope - off another area until it can be made safe. The work continues.