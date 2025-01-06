Robertsbridge Village Voice
Two early services on Sunday 12th. There is a prayer book communion at 9am at St Mary's Salehurst and coffee before an informal service from 9.15 at Holy Trinity Hurst Green. The 11am service at St Mary's is Holy Communion.
The Christmas trees at St Mary's are finally packed away and most of the clearing up has been done.We are so grateful to all those who took part and for the creativity of many of the exhibitors. It was good to see so many people enjoying the festival and the church - especially during the late afternoon when the light was fading and candles were lit. Sadly there was another plaster fall from the ceiling last weekend and we have had to rope - off another area until it can be made safe. The work continues.
If you need further information from St Mary's please contact Stuart Thompson, churchwarden [email protected] and he will be able to put you in touch with someone who can help. Details about services can be found in The Villager or www.stmarysalehurst.com
If you are looking to see what events are coming up in the village please go to Robertsbridge Village Diary on facebook.