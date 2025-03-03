Robertsbridge Village Voice

St Mary's Church, Salehurst

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two early services on Sunday March 9th . There is Prayer Book Communion at 9am at St Mary’s Salehurst and coffee before an Informal Service from 9.15am at Holy Trinity Hurst Green. The 11am service at St Mary’s is Holy Communion and will be conducted by the Bishop of Lewes. We welcome everyone along to these services and need to show all in the diocese of Chichester that Salehurst, Robertsbridge and Hurst Green have vibrant church communities.

The next date for your diary Is Saturday, May 10th when we are holding our Spring Fair at the Village Hall. You may remember that St Mary’s had to cancel the Fair at Christmas and this is an opportunity to come along and support your church and to help with some fundraising.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you need further information from St Mary’s please contact Stuart Thompson, churchwarden [email protected] and he will be able to put you in touch with someone who can help. Details about services can be found in The Villager or www.stmarysalehurst.com

User (UGC) Submitted

The Salehurst Trio

Will be playing upstairs at The Ostrich, Station Road, Robertsbridge on Thursday 20th March . They are a group of local musicians who enjoy discovering and performing hidden gems of light classical repertoire. They will be joined by 'Little Roc' choir. Tickets £15 in advance from Judges bakery only. Doors open at 7pm for 7.30pm start. In aid of St Mary the Virgin Church , Salehurst.

Tongswood Chamber Choir

With conductor Martin Bruce will be performing at St Mary the Vigin Church, Salehurst on Saturday 29th March at 6pm. Tickets £15 from tongswoodchamberchoir.org.uk/tickets or on the door on the night. In aid of the friends of St Mary's Church.

The Salehurst Halt

There will be live music / open mic jam session with Gez Gold from 5pm on Sunday 30th March ( On the terrace if weather permits)

Robertsbridge Jazz Club

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Simon Bates Quintet will be playing on Thursday 13th March from 8pm. Tickets £15 on the night or £12 in advance from Judges Bakery, Robertsbridge. Food & drink available.

Big Arts Quiz

RAP are having a big arts quiz at Robertsbridge village hall, Station Road, Robertsbridge on Friday 28th March at 7.30pm.Join them for an evening of fun & friendly competition as they delve into the world of art,music, literature & film. Teams of 6-8 . Bar serving a selection beer & wines. Tickets from rap.org.uk/box-office