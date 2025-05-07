Robertsbridge Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

ST MARY'S SALEHUST

Two early services on Sunday May 11th. There is Prayer Book Communion, 9am at St Mary’s Salehurst and coffee before an Informal Service from 9.15am at Holy Trinity Hurst Green.

The 11am service at St Mary’s will be Holy Communion.

Thanks to all those who came to Music Makers and the 11am service last week. It was a joyous, musical event with a Baptism and plenty of families in church. It's good to see so much local support. It could be some time before we know any more about the process of finding a new Vicar for St Mary’s but we need to continue with letters and emails to the diocese [email protected] to demonstrate the need for St Mary’s to remain open.

If you need to contact someone from St Mary’s please email the churchwardens [email protected]

and they will be able to put you in touch with someone who can help.

There is also information in the Villager or www.stmarysalehurst .com

ROBERTSBRIDGE BONFIRE SOCIETY

Feeling inspired by the London marathon? Get yourselves signed up for the Midsummer Run, it's a great cause with an exciting new 10k route. An annual Robertsbridge Bonfire Society fundraising event.

Come along and support this family friendly, fundraising Friday fun in the fields!

Car boot sales start again at the recreaction ground, Robertsbridge on Sunday 18th May - 29th June - 27th July - 31st August. Midday start - Pitches £10 . Call Jo on 07971321466 to book a pitch

1 week to go until our Soapbox Derby returns...have you built your chariot yet??

We've got a few spaces left if you fancy giving it a go, there is still time to enter!! There is a road closure in place from 12 - 8pm from Church Lane - Beech House Lane. (Residents of Andrews Close , Kemps Way , Coronation Cottages/Rotherview will have access )

ROBERTSBRIDGE ARTS PARTNERSHIP

Our first village hall production of 2025 is Victor & Albert on Friday 16th May at 19:30.

Limber up your chuckle muscles for our evening of musical comedy in association with Applause Rural Touring

Fab wines and beers at the bar from 19:00.

Full price tickets from Judges Bakery; member and pay what you can tickets at rap.org.uk.

ROBERTSBRIDGE FLOOD AWARENESS EVENT

A FREE community event in association with Salehurst and Robertsbridge Parish Council

Robertsbridge Village Hall

Saturday 17th May

10AM to 1PM

• Find out about the flood risk in Robertsbridge and the scheme that protects you

• Take part in family friendly interactive flood safety activities

• See the Environment Agency field team in action

• Sign up for free Flood Warnings and know what to do in a flood

Come and meet the Environment Agency:

The Environment Agency will be there to answer any queries about the flood risk in Robertsbridge, with displays and information about the scheme that protects you, as well as demonstrating some of the deployed kit. They’ll also have their family friendly interactive flood safety and awareness activities including:

• The Flood Tank – Find the dangers hidden within our murky flood tank

• Peel and reveal quiz – Take our flood fact quiz to see how much you know about flooding

• Flood Warden Dress-up and selfie boards

• What Top 5 things would you put in an emergency bag? Pick from a selection of items from our wall

• Lego house – learn about the difference between flood alerts and flood warnings

• Bunting display – Draw what one thing you would save in a flood to add to our display

The Environment Agency hope to see you there!

ROBERTSBRIDGE 800

If you want to be involved in the Robertsbridge 800 event as a volunteer, please note that there is a meeting in the Robertsbridge Club next Tuesday (13th May) at 7.30 pm. Your support and assistance would be much appreciated. It is going to be a great event as you will see from the website www.rbr800.fun. Spread the word!

