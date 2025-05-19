Robertsbridge Village Voice

St MARYS CHURCH

The 11am service at St Mary’s on Sunday, May 25 will be Holy Communion. The service will be led by the Bishop of Chichester, Bishop Martin. It would be wonderful for St Mary’s to be jam-packed to show the Bishop and the diocesan support team that we are worth supporting and that there is a need for a full time vicar for our parish. Do please spread the word and we look forward to a full church.

There is an early service at Holy Trinity, Hurst Green with coffee before Holy Communion from 9.15am

If you need to contact someone from St Mary’s please email the churchwardens [email protected]

and they will be able to put you in touch with someone who can help.

There is also information in the Villager or www.stmarysalehurst.com

THE ROBERTSBRIDGE CLUB

BANK HOLIDAY WEEKEND AT THE CLUB!

We will be holding our fourth annual beer festival over the coming bank holiday weekend, between Saturday 24th and Monday 26th May.

There will be a selection of fine ales and lagers available as well as entertainment every day. There will also be food available.

Entry is free to all club and CAMRA members. Passes are available for guests. Please see event for further details.

FACEBOOK : THE ROBERTSBRIDGE CLUB

ROBERTSBRIDGE BONFIRE SOCIETY

Feeling inspired by the London marathon? Get yourselves signed up for the Midsummer Run, it's a great cause with an exciting new 10k route. An annual Robertsbridge Bonfire Society fundraising event.

Come along and support this family friendly, fundraising Friday fun in the fields!

https://www.nice-work.org.uk/.../robertsbridge-midsummer...

With just over a month until our Midsummer run, we are on the look out for some marshalls to help out on the day.

If you can spare a few hours on Friday, June 20 then please get in touch with Amy Ely our Running Captain

In return for your kind support we will give you a Burger and a drink for your heroic efforts.

All monies raised from this event go directly to our grand display in November!!

#robertsbridgebonfiresociety #midsummerrun2025 #niceworks #35yearsofrbs #communityevents #BonfireEvents #marshalls

THE GEORGE INN

Sunday, May 25 – from 5pm

They’re back! Stormy-T and Bluesman's Lane are returning to The George for another unforgettable evening of blues, soul, and good vibes!

The perfect way to spend your Sunday before the bank holiday Monday lie-in

– cold drinks, great music, and the best company in town!

See you there!

Free entry – everyone welcome!

#LiveMusic #BankHolidayVibes #StormyTAndBluesmansLane #TheGeorgeInn

