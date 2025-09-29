Robertsbridge Village Voice

1st ROBERTSBRIDGE SCOUTS

BINGO NIGHT - 1st Robertsbridge Scout Group Saturday 29th November 2024 (eyes down 6pm) . Robertsbridge Village Hall . Great prizes, raffle, cash bar and light refreshments.Fun and very popular evening for all the family! As all proceeds go towards the Scout Group, including Asgard Explorers’ expeditions and adventurous activities, we politely request you don’t bring your own food and drink!

PATIENT PARTICIPATION GROUP

The Patient Participation Group (PPG) of Oldwood Surgery and Battle HealthCentre has put together a comprehensive information booklet for all patients. It provides lots of information and guidance on using the surgeries; how to use NHS services, including the NHS App (and how to get access to it if you haven’talready registered on it); who and how to call if you have a medical problemthat doesn’t need a GP; and lots of useful contact details for local and national health providers and services. To get a booklet, call in to either Oldwood or Battle surgery and request one from reception. If you want the booklet as a PDF file, the poster in the surgeries has a QR code that you can scan.

ROBERTSBRIDGE ARTS PARTNERSHIP

ARTN32 - Robertsbridge Arts Festival - Event Spotlight: Dangerous To Know. A Light Gothic Play .As far as we know, Lord Byron never set foot in Robertsbridge… yet his restless spirit now haunts St. Mary the Virgin, Salehurst. Claire has just buried her mother. A whispered secret at the funeral reawakens memories of her scandalous affair with Byron and drives her to seek the truth. But the past is murky, and digging for answers is never clean. With her stepsister Mary Shelley by her side, will Claire unearth revelation, or ruin? Performed by The CLAIR / OBSCUR Theatre Company in the atmospheric setting of our parish church, where even the RAP salamander is carved into the ancient stone font. Thursday 23rd October . Doors 6.30pm | Performance 7pm St. Mary’s Church, Salehurst Tickets: £5 (reserved seating for RAP members) Book now at: https://rap.org.uk/box-office/Don’t miss this darkly enchanting tale woven from history, myth, and gothic imagination… Special Pre-Theatre Dinner . Make it a full evening! Enjoy a delicious two-course meal from our RAP Gold Salamander Patron, The Salehurst Halt before the show.• 5.00pm, 5.15pm, or 5.30pm sittings • payable on the night ARTN32 #DangerousToKnow #RobertsbridgeArts #TheatreNight

Robertsbridge Arts Festival - Event Spotlight: The Bookshop Band . Step into a world where stories become songs. Join Beth and Ben for an unforgettable evening of award-winning music, each song inspired by a different book. Before every piece, they’ll share the tale of how the book sparked the music - weaving literature and melody together in a way that’s utterly magical. From humble beginnings in a small independent bookshop, The Bookshop Band has gone on to perform around the globe, collaborating with legendary authors including Margaret Atwood, Philip Pullman, and Hilary Mantel. Their work has even caught the eye of the Oscars. “Not just good, but achingly good.” – The New York Times. Saturday 25th October. Bar opens 7pm | Concert 7.30pm. Robertsbridge Village Hall. A concert in two halves – music for book lovers, music for everyone. Don’t miss it! Tickets & info: www.rap.org.uk, full price tickets also available from Judges. #ARTN32 #TheBookshopBand #RobertsbridgeArts #LiveMusic #StoriesInSong

Robertsbridge Jazz Club

October 9th, 8pm at Robertsbridge Village Hall. Dominic Ashworth (Guitar) with Mike Hext (Trombone), John Pearce (Piano), Paul Morgan (Bass) and Pete Beament (Drums). Tickets £18 or £15 if bought in advance from Judges Bakery, Robertsbridge High Street. Food and drink available.

ROBERTSBRIDGE UNITED F.C

RACE NIGHT - SATURDAY 4th OCTOBER. All Players, Friends and family are welcome to the Robertsbridge United Race Night. Come along for a night of betting, beers and plenty of laughs. Any more information please get in touch if not see you there on the night.

PAUL KEMBLE - BIELECKI

I'm organising a concert of Remembrance to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of WW2 on Sunday 2nd November at 7.30 pm, at St Mary's church in Salehurst. I'm looking for peformers to present a song, a poem, a piece of prose but especially any real life stories connected to their family or the surrounding area of East Sussex. All proceeds will be spilt between the Poppy appeal and the church restoration fund. Please dm if you can help. We will remember them