Robertsbridge Village Voice
Thursday, November 13, 8pm Robertsbridge Village Hall. Josephine Davies (Sax) with Mike Hext (Trombone), Ross Stanley (Piano), Terry Pack (Bass), Pete Beament (Drums)
Tickets £18 or £15 if bought in advance from Judges Bakery, Robertsbridge High Street. Food and drink available.
ROBERTSBRIDGE UNITED JUNIORS
We’re desperate for players for this years U7s ( school year 2) at the moment it looks like the team will have to fold. We’ve had a concerted effort over that last few years to create a continuity of age groups to keep players coming through for future years and if we lose the U7’s we lose players to other clubs at a young age. If you know of anyone of that age that might be interested in playing please do put us in touch.
PATIENTS PARTICIPATION GROUP
Staying with the PATIENTS PARTICIPATION GROUP, they are having there AGM on Monday, November 10, Robertsbridge Village Hall at 7pm. Learn about the PPG and it's community impact. Stay informed on developments of the new health centre Engage with fellow patients and participate in discussions. The Oldwood surgery & Battle Health Centre PPG is a community user group formed by patients registered with Oldwood Surgery & Battle Health Centre.
For more info email [email protected]