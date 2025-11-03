Robertsbridge Village Voice

ROBERTSBRIDGE JAZZ CLUB

We’re desperate for players for this years U7s ( school year 2) at the moment it looks like the team will have to fold. We’ve had a concerted effort over that last few years to create a continuity of age groups to keep players coming through for future years and if we lose the U7’s we lose players to other clubs at a young age. If you know of anyone of that age that might be interested in playing please do put us in touch.