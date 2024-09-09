Robertsbridge Village Voice: what's happening in your community

ROBERTSBRIDGE VILLAGE VOICE

ST MARY'S SALEHURST.

Two early services on Sunday 15th. There is a Prayer Book Communion in the Mission Room, Fair Lane and coffee with an Informal Service fro 9.15am at Holy Trinity, Hurst Green.

The 11am service at St Mary's Salehurst will be Matins

A reminder that the Harvest Festival at St Maty's will be on Sunday 6th October. On Friday 4th October there is a Harvest Supper at the Primary School from 7pm. All are welcome to come to either of these but if you want to come to the supper please contact Rev Annette [email protected] or 01580880282.

Further details about services and other events can be found in The Vilager or wwwstmartsaehurst.com

THE ROBERTSBRIDGE CLUB

Following the success of last years Ockoberfest we will be hosting another event this year on Saturday 28th & Sunday 29th September. There will be live entertainment during the weekend as well as food and of course beer.

All proceeds from the door entry will go to charity. Further updates during September.

THE REPAIR CAFE.

This Saturday 14th September see the Repai Cafe return to the Village Hall, Station Road from 9am.