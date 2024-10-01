Rodmell and Southease Parish Pump

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This will be a short Parish Pump on my part this week because I'm rather busy (doing nice things I assure you) and I'll tell you about them next week, so this is a combined effort as I’ve asked Ali to fill you in on what is going on locally and I’m sure she will make a good job of it.

The news is rather depressing, isn’t it? With the wars, floods and sadly things seem to be going very wrong with our young people. I did write in Parish Pump around 30 years ago that the age of technology would cause problems as well as good, and I appear to be right! When young children are killing each other with knives, and have the reading age of children of 4 when they are going to senior school at 11, and teachers are having to change nappies, teach them to use knives and forks etc. There is something really wrong with our society, and many feel it needs dealing with quickly. Also, where is the money coming from when children of 11+ are paying £40 for these knives. That’s a lot of pocket money. When I was in Paris 30 years ago and went to a Christmas Market a foreign gentleman was selling these knives then on his stall, and when I questioned him that it didn’t seem to be the right thing to sell at Christmas, he got very angry. But also, children are using phones and computers so much their sight is being affected and so many have myopia (short sight) at an early age. Will it be hearing problems next?!

Ali mentions that 12th October is Edith Cavell’s commemoration day. Edith Cavell if you don’t know of her was a nurse in the first world war, famous for saving the lives of soldiers from both sides. She was arrested and shot for helping 200 allied soldiers escape from behind enemy lines. Her execution was globally condemned and her final words live on. They are inscribed on her memorial near Trafalgar Square “Standing as I do in view of God and eternity, I realise that Patriotism is not enough. I must have no hatred or bitterness towards anyone” words that are much needed today in this troubled world.

Lewes is becoming an area of dangers, so I hear, and I found out for myself recently, when I was nearly knocked down by a cyclist in Cliffe. Evidently, they can cycle both ways in a one-way area and they seldom use their bells. Along with skateboarders, mobility scooters, little children speeding along on scooters and not seeing dangers, like old doddery people in the way – well they wouldn’t, would they? We probably didn’t at that age. Another thing to watch out for is the metal plate set into the pavement by the flood gates near River Lodge Surgery. If you have smooth soled shoes on and walk over this briskly (if you can) you can slip and come a cropper (I know because I nearly did). This can also happen walking along Friars Walk with the glass insets over basements or cellars in some properties. It only happens when it’s raining so beware.

Slow Worm

I had more of my strange experiences this week. My lodger Andrew, who came to me for 2 weeks, originally, 4 years ago, was sent to work in Oxford for a while, is hoping to come back to Rodmell and work in Ringmer again. I was talking to my neighbour Cindy about him and said, ‘I must ring him and find out when he’s coming back’ – the phone then rang, and a voice said, ‘it’s Andrew’. Cindy my neighbour is used to me and these things by now. Andrew is hoping to come back in November which is good as I don’t really like being on my own in the Winter months. Strangely the day before this, my solicitor rang, and I said ‘I was only thinking of you 10 minutes ago’ to which he said ‘that was when I rang you and your phone was engaged’! He too is used to me.

Rodmell didn’t have any Artwave Open Houses this year, but it did have 4 Eco Open Houses. Ali told me she got this update from Nicki Myers who helped organise the event. Nicki said 20 homeowners concerned about energy efficiency in the Lewes District opened their doors in September to welcome more than 600 visitors to learn about how to make their homes greener. Rodmell welcomed 160 visitors alone! The event was a great success with visitors learning about the experiences of homeowners living with sustainable technology such as heat pumps, solar PV panels, batteries and car chargers.

Other things happening in Rodmell – This week (2nd October) sees the start of a new monthly quiz at the pub (the Abergavenny) these quizzes are taking place on the first Wednesday of the month so if you missed it this month put 6th November in your diary. £2 per person and teams up to 6 people. Booking is advisable so call the pub on 01273 472416. Also, the pub is hosting a kids Halloween party 10.30am-12midday on Saturday 26th October – Mask making, sweet stall, arts and crafts come along and get spooky!

Rodmell FC are doing well in their first season and won their first home game last weekend (3-2) this puts them at the top of the league – division two of the Sussex Sunday Football League Ali thinks. Next week they’re away in Eastbourne in the cup and then the week following at home again for two weeks straight (Sunday 13th and 20th). I’m sure they’d appreciate your support.

Jenny Brown says sadly the Harvest Festival service at the church was poorly attended with no children at all. She would like to know if the date of the service (this year it was mid-September) should be changed, in the past it has been later in the month – would this make it easier to come along do let Jenny know tel: 01273 473939.

If you haven’t seen the film about Lee Miller, the model turned war photographer I can recommend it. I went with friends recently and we all thought it was great. If you can’t cope with the horrors of war don’t go. I was born in the war years; it was a tough old time.

I’ve just had a phone call from Marie Littlechild who has recently had a hip replacement operation at the Royal Sussex County Hospital. She said it went really well and she couldn’t fault and is grateful for, the care she received at the County. Wishing you a speedy and successful recovery Marie.

A while ago Ali mentioned about putting a piece of slate down in your garden to attract slow worms. Well, if you’re looking at Parish Pump online – which you can do now, just google Rodmell Parish Pump Sussex World, you’ll see the picture she took of a slow worm nestled under the piece of slate she has in her garden. Just in case you were wondering whether it would work – she assures me it does (assuming you have slow worms around of course).

Pauline Cherry & Ali Walters