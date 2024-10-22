Rodmell and Southease Parish Pump

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

John Robinson the farmer at Iford kindly send me the Iford Estate news which keeps me up with what is going on in the farming scene at Iford.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wes Udall writes a very good summary of the farming year at Iford with the news that they had a good calving season and expanded their pedigree Sussex herd by purchasing another 14 heifers. Let’s hope their Sussex bull has done a good job this summer and that there will be more of his offspring next year. Evidently the harvest was a bit of a mixed bag, but the weather allowed it to be completed in reasonable time. Evidently the agriculture industry is on the cusp of the biggest challenge facing modern agriculture since WW2 (taken from the publication Pig World) and there are endless problems and obstacles facing the UK farming industry. Farmers are also facing the prospect that the new government is likely to cut funding to DEFRA by about £100 million. I don’t think the average person realises what pressure farmers are under to keep us fed and it’s no wonder that the highest suicide rate is among farmers. Unfortunately, I knew one in Scotland who committed suicide under stress a few years ago. Horrible for his family and friends.

Work is at last progressing at speed to build the new farm road at Iford, which will allow farm traffic to access the main farm site directly from the C7, avoiding the village altogether. Planning consent was granted in April 2021 and the last 3 years have been spent working hard to get the design and layout approved. Let’s hope the final consent of the connection to the C7 will be approved whilst we are still in 2024. It surely doesn’t need to drag on longer. Many thanks to John and his team for keeping me informed, I really appreciate it, as people do often aske me if I’ve heard what’s happening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There have been it seems a large number of spiders invading houses so far this year and my own garden has many webs with large garden spiders in their centres meaning I have to have my eyes open for them or get encased in webs – urgh! It was interesting to note that in the Iford Estate news John mentioned he found an example of Britain’s only tarantula, the Parsed Web Spider, which fortunately is much smaller than its tropical cousins and is completely harmless. It is a very rare sighting and evidently Graham Lyons an ecologist is very excited by the discovery.

Dewy Jewelled Cobwebs

Rodmell Coffee Club is getting larger, and we had a lovely hour together on Wednesday 16th October. The next one is on 20th November in our pub 11-12pm.

Don’t forget it is the Abergavenny Arms Children’s Halloween Party on Saturday morning (26th October 10.30am to 12pm £2/child in the pub). Mask making, sweet stall, arts and crafts. Daisy and Chris say ‘Come along and get spooky’

I get a lot of little voles in my garden and one who lives in one of my flint walls near the house is getting so tame, that he keeps Rob company when he’s working in the area. I give him a teaspoon of grain which he loves. I just hope he doesn’t get killed by The Exterminator which is what I call the very large ginger cat that belongs to our pub and who spends a lot of time in my garden doing what cats do ‘hunting’ small creatures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Villagers may be pleased to know that Oli the tree surgeon is going to cut my hedges along the C7 this week and he is hoping to trim up my large fir trees in the field, when the council get on with giving their permission.

There was a mistake, when I talked about Dennis McDavitt of Falmer – he went into print as David. His daughter is one of my goddaughters. Ali says she’s sorry – she had rather a lot of stress with the new technological way of sending in Parish Pump last week and didn’t check her typing as thoroughly as she usually tries to.

Watching a programme on TV last week, about children spending 9 hours a day on their phones, and how many people in the medical profession are getting concerned about what it is doing to their brains, took me back to when I wrote in Parish Pump about this very subject, many years ago. I also suspect eye problems and carpal tunnel syndrome will be the next things to be concerned about, just wait and see. Perhaps evolution will see the human species as being bent over from looking at their phones, with large pop out eyes and an elongated phone finger, plus large ears!

If by any chance I don’t acknowledge you in our pub or in a shop etc. It’s because my eyes can’t cope with dim spaces these days. I would hate people to think I was ignoring them. I’m fine in daylight.