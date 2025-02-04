Rodmell and Southease Parish Pump

I had friends over at the weekend and we went for Sunday lunch in our pub. As usual the pub was heaving, it’s so popular as the food and service is so good.

After lunch we went to the Rodmell Stage Company pantomime, Treasure Island. Two of my friends hadn’t been before and I did warn them it would be a bit ‘whacky’, it was, but we all enjoyed it as everyone joined in with everything. The children really loved it all, especially the sweet throwing bit – utter chaos! The ‘look behind you’ chants and the singing went down well, with everyone joining in. The two ‘batty’ ladies were a hit and caused lots of laughter, and I suspect Lindy Smart has a need of throat tablets after playing Dastardly Dave. Newcomers to our village joined in with much enthusiasm. Congratulations to director Paul Mellor who was also the Dame of the show (once a dame, always a dame as they say, there is nothing like a dame!), Spencer Prosser, producer and Long John Silver who also did several songs went down well, and musical director Andy Stewart must be thanked for the music. Everyone played their part, gave their time and enjoyed it so as we say, ‘didn’t they do well?’ we look forward to next year’s show.

I have not had a good week regarding phones and am very fed up about it. If you are someone like me, of the older generation, not into technology and despite trying cannot cope with it, you may understand what I am going to tell you. I had a phone call in January from a chap named Nick who told me I was going to be put on to a digital phone line soon and should be prepared for it. I was told it would be an easy process, and he would deal with it. He gave me his direct line number and said he worked with National Business Communications Ltd. The engineers (from BT Openreach) were coming to do the set-up on Wednesday 29th January which they did, and then on Thursday they came to do the changeover as neither I or my neighbour who helps me with various things, understood what was supposed to happen. Tim the engineer was so kind and helpful, but we had problems, as I am registered with RNIB and have a large white phone with large number buttons which I wanted to keep but there was ATA adapter to install on the new router for this phone. To cut a long story short all over the weekend I was not able to phone out on my new phone, but fortunately people were able to phone me, and the phone was only ringing once and if I didn’t hear it (I am deaf a well) I missed any calls as I can’t always get to it in time. I have just had a neighbour come to my door, and she tells me she had horrendous problems also, and she desperately needs a reliable phone system as she has a husband who is not well at all. I’ve also heard many other people have had problems. If you are of the older generation, have no person to help you, do be careful and try to find someone who can help you, as so many are having so many problems and it’s awful. This government and the ones who came before just do not seem to realise what problems the older generation are having regarding technology. They probably don’t want to know if the truth be known, but as we are all living much longer these days, it will be a much bigger problem, costing far more money in the long run if they don’t get their act together. I can’t thank Tim of Openreach enough for his help and understanding he is a young man who does care about his job and the people he deals with. I will keep you up to date with this.

As well as the regular monthly quiz nights at the pub (the first Wednesday of the month so 5th February this month and 5th March next month), there is one on 18th February this time it’s a quiz night with fish and chips and tickets are £15 per person. Table teams of 6, at 7pm for 7.30 start. Tickets paid at the door (cash or card) but should be reserved through Helen Macaulay at [email protected] no phone number I’m afraid.

Delia and Pru give us a song at the Rodmell Panto

Some good news, I heard from my cousin, whose husband’s family were caught up in the LA fires. Evidently, they are all safe, and their house was found still standing, but their neighbours all lost theirs. After seeing someone talking on the news today about Climate Change, it seems the fire service in London are looking to the future, because London has a lot of green areas, roof gardens etc. and if we get hot dry summers London could also have big problems with fires, and another ‘Great Fire of London’ would not be good, would it? We had far more wildfires all over the country last year than we usually get, a warning for the future.

I’m very surprised how many people don’t watch TV, even for the news, or take a newspaper these days. Most tell me they don’t want to know all the bad news and just get what they want from their phones. Two people recently told me they have stopped reading Sussex Express because of all the planning issues and pages of dog photos. It must not be easy running a newspaper these days. Maybe they should question what people do want. In these days of stores and shops shutting down our towns and villages are suffering too. I know a couple of friends of mine would have apoplexy if they heard John Lewis or Marks & Spencer were closing down as they always seem to be in these stores.