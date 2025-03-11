Rodmell and Southease Parish Pump

It’s so lovely to see all the lovely Spring flowers coming out and spreading cheer in this troubled world at the moment. I find everything is late this year in my gardens, and my bank of daffodils outside my house are only just coming into flower. I usually have daffodils and snowdrops, out by late December but not this year!

I hear Southease Church has been a picture with its snowdrops, and I suspect many have taken photographs of them. Ali tells me that the snowdrops (and crocuses) are coming to an end now there, but the primroses are all coming out which also makes a lovely sight.

It was with horror that I saw on the Jeremy Vine show (Friday 6th) that perhaps letters should no longer be part of our lives. I can tell you, I write at least 3-5 letters a week, to all over this country and around the world, and I get quite a few. I love going to my post-box and finding letters (but not bills). I also love handwriting even though it’s not so good these days because of my sight and arthritis in my hands but at least I can still do it. Many I’m told have forgotten how to do handwriting.

As I have said before, I have Ukranian relations, as my cousin married a Ukrainian in Cananda and there are many Ukrainians in Cananda, many like my family, farm huge acres of prairies. I wonder how they all feel about the present situation. My cousin died a few years ago, and the young of her family don’t communicate now. If she were still alive, she would keep me informed of the Ukrainian feelings at the moment.

Southease Snowdrops and Crocuses

I have wasted at least 3 hours of my life this week trying to get various organisations including one to activate my 2-year warranty on my new hob in the kitchen. After ringing and being told I was number 19 in the queue, I decided it had to be done so hung on, only to be told they needed an email from me. My kind neighbour sorted me out on that and since last Friday I have rung several times only to be told their phones were having problems and could I ring back. Today (Friday) a week later it’s still not done! I remember the days when we had switch boards manned by humans that put you through almost immediately. No wonder so many of us are harping back to the past, when everything worked smoothly and efficiently. It certainly doesn’t now as so many people of all ages tell me.

I went to meet a lovely lady and her husband recently, who had written to me. She was inspirational and we could do with more like her. Despite being wheelchair bound she is involved with so many things to help people and nature, and the conversation was wonderful and inspiring. Being the daughter of a farmer and like me an avid horse lover, we got along very well. She lives in a great place called Cheney’s Lodge which caters for all her needs and she and her husband are very happy there. It’s located in Seaford in Sutton Avenue and has a lovely tearoom there called the Lodge Coffee Shop which has lovely staff and a very nice garden, and the food is good. It is open to all to use and whilst I was there quite a few school children came in from the school across the road. It also has a very good hairdresser which a friend of mine has used for years. It is all on the flat, parking in the avenue and everything is accessible if you are disabled. The Lodge Coffee shop is now on my hit list.

Talking of coffee, the next Rodmell Coffee Club is on Wednesday 19th March 11am in the Abergavenny Arms as always. There is also a Parish Council meeting in the Village Hall on Tuesday 18th March 7-9pm.

So, the delivery service at Lewes Delivery Office is under pressure because it has so many vacancies and illness problems (Sussex Express 7th March). In the meantime, we are being told by our government that so many people don’t have jobs and that they are trying to get our Social Services sorted out to enable them to get back into work. In the past you went to what was called the ‘Dole Office’ where you booked in to get help in finding a job. You were given 3 options of work and if you didn’t take one, you didn’t get financial help. Most people took a job, it may not have been the one they wanted, but it meant they were working and doing their bit to support themselves and their families, but were also looking for the sort of job they did want. Now we hear that people are claiming they are better off not working but depend on the Social and the taxpayers to support them. No wonder people are getting increasingly angry at the situation. Like a lot of people, I have been in work all my life from the age of 15 and now at nearly 82 I am still working and thoroughly enjoy it.

I am so pleased to hear about all the repair shops and centres opening up. I’m not sure where my nearest one is but aim to find out. Seeing all the problems to do with waste dumping on TV we have to find ways to stop the devastating problem we have and surely should cut down on our buying and give more time to repairing and recycling. I know many people who like me try very hard to recycle and repair but this attitude needs to be publicised more if we are to solve the problem.

I have been told that the Mamoosh Bakery now at Mamoosh Riverside Marine Workshops, Railway Approach, Newhaven, BN9 0FB is very good. I used to use it when it was a tiny little place tucked into the industrial centre near what is the new bridge now.

My thanks go to Ali who is giving you the news that I don’t hear about and also for the photos she got permission to use, from Geogina Hickey and Sally Bass, of the rubbish clear-up on the C7. Ali is a wonderful wildlife photographer, and I hope she’ll put some more of her own pictures in the Sussex Express.

I thought the piece in last week’s Sussex Express “Put simply farmers don’t get money when they inherit, they get the farm, the business assets and often the debt. Any money they do get, they get when they sell. Their suggestion which is almost revenue neutral, meaning the Chancellor gets her planned income, is that an inherited farm is sold then inheritance tax gets paid. Crucially this would allow family farmers that wish to continue to produce the nations food to do so, while giving the treasury what it wants”. This surely puts farmers in a better situation, gives us the home-grown food we require and like the rest of us they pay the tax when they sell. Too many farmers are committing suicide – we have to support them.