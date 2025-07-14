Rodmell and Southease Parish Pump

It looks like we are going to have a hosepipe ban soon, since we have yet another heat wave at the moment. Water is such a valuable thing to everyone that we all need to watch how much we use. I have water storage containers outside the greenhouse and use watering cans over the rest of the garden, which is quite hard work, but I suppose gives me exercise and helps keep me fit.

I can’t say I love this hot weather, and it’s certainly giving problems to many of the older generation, and those that have to work out in it and having to wear special clothing for safety’s sake. I feel sorry for the men that are working on a roof near me, in this hot weather, as they are under plastic covering, but they all seem to be cheerful.

The hot weather has meant that I have had cancellations from people walking the South Downs Way. One gentleman cancelled for last night as he was 72, had walked 12 miles, and then been overcome by the heat and had to phone his wife to come and rescue him.

Quite a lot of people are planning to walk the South Downs Way in Sept and Oct and are trying to find one night’s accommodation which is difficult these days as most B&Bs only do 2 nights or more. I find that in many cases these days I get people with complicated names phoning me as we are such a cosmopolitan nation now and I have to get them to spell them out over the phone. When I watch some programmes on TV, I wonder how people get on with spelling the names of some of those they deal with and also wonder how some of the names fit onto forms that people have to fill in. The Brown, Smith or other simple names don’t seem to be around so much these days do they. Teachers must have a bit of a problem as well remembering all the children’s names as well as how to pronounce them!

The Newest Bench in the Village

Ali mentioned to me the other day that there is a new bench up in the field on the left-hand side just off Mill Lane – so if you need a break walking up to the top and the South Downs Way there is now a place to stop and stare. She tells me it is all thanks to the Parish Council, the Wetterns and the Monday Group who installed it.

Rodmell is now gearing up for its meetings and summer show details can be found on the Rodmell website www.rodmell.net, but don’t forget we have our MP James MacCleary visiting on 31st July 6.30pm in the Village Hall. The next Pub Quiz is on August 6th 8pm, call to book your team of up to 6 quizzers (01273 472416). August Coffee Club will be on 20th August. As I don’t have much time to write much today as Ali is busy this weekend needs me to get PP to her as soon as possible, I will give more details next week. Enjoy your weekend and holiday time but take care. I’m off to my best friends 81st Birthday party at Dial Post on Sunday 13th July we have been friends for 80 years.