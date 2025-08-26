Rodmell and Southease Parish Pump

I am very pleased to announce that we will be having a Harvest Supper this year thanks to Pauline Burnaby-Davies who has given me details about it. It will take place on Friday 26th September 7pm for 7.30pm and it will be 2 course meal plus glass of wine £15/person, in aid of Rodmell Church. Tickets from Martin & Pauline 01273 477058.

I’m so pleased as are others that the Harvest Supper is again taking place as we’ve had some wonderful Harvest Suppers over the years and have all thoroughly enjoyed them. But it is a lot of work and organisation, so if you can help in any way, I’m sure Pauline and Martin will be pleased to hear from you.

I forgot to mention last week that while I was at the Rodmell Summer show, I was badly bitten by horseflies, and mosquitoes, who seem to love my blood. Unfortunately, it was my fault for not having covered myself in insect protection product and for wearing shorts, plus I’d given one of my walkers the last of my antihistamine tablets as they suffered like me and had to go to Eastbourne. I do hope others at the show didn’t get bitten. I had very itchy legs, covered in bites, and 3 very uncomfortable nights with not much sleep until I was able to get my tablets. That will teach me to be more careful in future. Ali tells me she always uses tea-tree oil on insect bits as she finds it helps to relieve the itchiness and swelling (but always check skin sensitivity when you’re using essential oils). She also said she learnt recently that the plant, many gardeners consider a weed – plantain (ribwort and greater) has also in the past been used to alleviate insect bites and stings as well as cuts. Robin Harford apparently talks about it in his book Edible and Medicinal Wild Plants of Britain and Ireland. It is also mentioned in four of Shakespeare's plays (Love's Labour's Lost, Romeo and Juliet, Trolius and Cressida and Two Noble Kinsmen) as a cure for wounds. The natural world often provides help for ailments, injuries and irritations it seems. But always check you've got the right plants before using them.

I don’t know what is happening to trades people these days, they are so unreliable! If I had run my business over the years as some do, I wouldn’t still be in business. I have to say Rob, who helps me with my garden and odd jobs, and Steve, who does the same are totally reliable, and come on time on the right day and telephone if they can’t make it, consequently I have recommended them to all my friends who need people, and they also recommend them on, so they have more work than they can sometimes cope with, and have gained good reputations. Many people feel the same about having some tradespeople let them down builders, roofers and electricians seem to be the main culprits. News about reliable people travels, as does news about un-reliable people, and if times get harder, they may find it harder to find customers. Of course, I realise it’s only a percentage but it’s irritating.

Greater Plantain - Wild Remedy

How is it that we in the Southeast are not getting rain but other parts of the country are? My garden and land, like many other people’s is like dust and I’m carefully noting what plants are still surviving so that I know what to plant next year. As we have been asked not to use our hosepipes it’s a bit of a chore night and morning with watering cans and I’ve lost many plants this year, plus, my little pond grows more weed daily despite clearing it frequently. Fortunately, I don’t have fish in it as the local heron was hungry! We’ve been cutting the nature areas, and a few frogs have ‘hopped it’ but there are still quite a lot of butterflies about. I wonder how the butterfly count went this year. I did it did you? Ali says she’ll tell me when she hears.

I keep cutting the dead heads off the buddleia that grow all over my land so that new flowers appear to sustain the butterflies and bees a bit longer. It seems we may have an early Autumn as the leaves are falling, and the blackberries were ready weeks ago. I haven’t had mushrooms on the field or lawns yet – they need dampness.

People are now coming to pick the orchard fruit as there is plenty to pick. Pears are now falling as the branches are heavy with them. If you want FREE fruit, please phone me 01273 476876 if you want to pick some for wine making, jams, jellies or bottling as I hate waste.

It is becoming rather difficult for those of us that can’t cross the C7 quickly, and with the speed some motorbikes and cars are driving at, it’s quite a frightening prospect to try to get from lower Rodmell to upper Rodmell so please take care. Quite a few motorists are thoughtful and slow down, but many don’t, and I don’t want my epitaph to be ‘She tried to cross the C7’

Rodmell Jumble Sale in aid of Rodmell Village Hall, takes place at Rodmell Village Hall Sat 30th August at 1.30pm. Entrance fee 50p (cash please). Any donations (no electricals) can be brought to the Village Hall on Friday 29th Aug between 6pm-8pm or on Saturday 30th August between 9am-12midday. Rodmell Jumble sales are known for the quality of goods up for sale so are very popular. Please park sensibly in the village.

Ali also asks me to make a correction - she added in for me last week the date of the next pub quiz but it is the wrong one, usually they are on the first Wednesday of the month but in September there is another event going on that evening so the next Pub Quiz is Wednesday 10th September - Booking advisable tel: 01273 472417. Back to normal in October we gather.