Rodmell & Southease Parish Pump

On Saturday, September 7, I was taken by Vision Support Theatre Group to see ‘OLIVER’ at Chichester Festival Theatre.

It was an amazing performance and we all enjoyed it immensely.

This was a spectacular new production of Lionel Bart’s iconic musical which has been fully reconceived especially for CFT by director and choreographer Matthew Bourne and Cameron Mackintosh and it must be one of the most unforgettable shows ever at the Festival theatre.

Matthew Bourne is evidently internationally renowned for reinventing classics which include Swan Lake, Edward Scissorhands, My Fair Lady and Mary Poppins (which he co-directed and also earned him a Tony Award nomination for best choreography) and his recent acclaimed direction and musical staging of Stephen Sondheim’s, Old Friends. The stellar creative team includes designer Lez Brotherston.

The cast were so good, especially the children who threw their all into it and I especially liked Simon Lipkin who played an amazing Fagin. Thanks go to all the organisers and helpers, not forgetting the Guide Dogs, who gave us such a good time.

People keep telling me they haven't seen many bees this year, well they should come to my garden. In the spring I had to rescue so many Bumble Bees from my greenhouse.

There are bees in the sheds, bees in the walls, bees in the compost heap, bees underground, woodcutter bees and wasps which have left some of my fleshy, large leaved plants with serrated edges and last week my cat mint was covered with bees much to a friends delight.

The willow tree which supplies wasps with aspirin this time of year is covered in wasps (they can't all have headaches surely!). The big spiders are coming in, and I've had two in the bath this week, plus garden spiders are spinning webs everywhere, one right across my greenhouse door when I opened it, and others across the path to what was the horse field.

So if you see a mad woman waving a broom around on my land, I'm cleaning spiders so I can get A-B without being festooned in webs.

I haven't got around to picking blackberries yet and wild mushrooms are not yet appearing in the horse field, which is getting its share of campers doing the South Downs Way and camper vans as people are visiting family in the village. I shall miss the Shetland ponies who are now living in Rottingdean.

I found an old paper map of the world the other day and thought were I to put pins in it where wars and uprisings had taken hold it would get quite depressing, so decided not to bother. I also thought the little British Isles looks so small against other countries and yet we are expected to help so many whilst we are struggling to keep afloat!

If you have lavender in your garden and are cutting it back, you may like to know that you can use it as an incense. My grandmother used to put a stalk of it in an incense burner or narrow necked jar and set fire to the flower head. The small stream of smoke lasted quite a while and made the house smell lovely as it smouldered. Be careful if you try this and keep an eye on it.

It’s time for me to put new cinnamon sticks (available from health shops) in my rooms to keep the wood mice out. I used to have quite a problem with these pretty little creatures but in the past two years after putting the cinnamon sticks down I haven't had one.

If you have mint or other sweet smelling herbs put little bunches around the house in pretty vases or jars and it keeps flies and other insects away plus making your house smell fresh.

Many thanks to Sheree Foster who's taking the place of Ali this week as Ali is in France again - lucky her!

There is Artwave in Kingston Iford and Piddinghoe from September 7-22, mainly just weekends. Artwave books available from our pub also various Eco Open Houses are open and you can find details in the pub about these as well.

I was so sorry to see the Cock Inn at Ringmer is up for sale. I have been going there for family gatherings etc for years and when I was married, my husband and I had our first wedding anniversary there in 1965.

I do hope whoever takes it on doesn't make too many changes to this quaint place, which has such a good customer following mainly because of its quaintness and excellent food.Sorry PP is a bit short this week but not only is it because I'm so busy with B&Bs but I'm also trying to be helpful to Sheree yet another busy person who is finding time to help me.

Pauline Cherry