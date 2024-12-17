Rodmell & Southease Parish Pump

Pauline writes I’m pleased to say I managed to speak to a nice young man on the telephone about sorting out my finances with Lloyds Bank so feel much happier now. It really helps to persist you know!

The two things I get letters and phone calls about from Parish Pump readers, seem to be banking and people abusing the Social system so let’s hope the Government listens to its people and does something about it.

I’m always pleased to see Nusrat Munir Ul-Ghani’s smiling face in the Sussex Express because I remember her as a student at the University of Sussex where she was very popular. I remember her as always smiling and a lovely looking young lady with very pleasant manners. It’s lovely to watch her progress as an MP.

So, Lewes has received praise in the national urbanism awards and is named in the Telegraph as being the prettiest town in the UK so why doesn’t it deserve to keep its bus station? So many people love coming to Lewes and it is still our County Town, so doesn’t it deserve a good centre for transport and tourism such as an up to date central bus station?

As I’ve mentioned before what a good idea to have drug and drink driving stop checks by police on our roads to save many families heartache. As I and my own family have in the past had a policeman at the door giving bad news, one wouldn’t want it to happen to anyone.

Every week when I read the Sussex Express, I’m amazed at how much news is given to planning and new building sites. We do have housing problems and ‘not in my back yard’ is an expression often heard so it seems a lot of hard thinking and planning is needed to come up with good solutions. It seems as soon as affordable housing is mentioned, developers loose interest and drop prices. Affordable housing is needed, but in the right places as it’s no good putting it where there are no services such as buses, schools, shops, doctors' surgeries, dentists, banks and post offices (if you can find them) which is probably why Ringmer suffers so much as it has all of these and young as well as old need them. What is the point in isolating people in areas without them? When people move from London and other such places into villages where a bus comes perhaps once a week, there are no shops or schools nearby the children become isolated, and parents become taxi drivers, especially when their children become teenagers and have busy social lives. I spent quite a few years picking friends children up for places like Rottingdean, Northease and Brighton because that was where they went to school, and our limited bus service didn’t go to all these places. If you are interested in the current housing debate Ali tells me there is a campaign, championed by Chris Packham about building the homes we need with less damage to the climate and nature than is currently proposed. You can read about it here at www.homesforeveryone.org Ali has kindly offered to print me out this report.

The heart seemed to go out of Rodmell when our school closed and is especially noticeable at Christmas as our church was well used, and there were amazing Nativity Services in our Village Hall, Church and School, many having live animals like donkeys, sheep and other creatures taking part. On one occasion the donkey carrying Mary into our village hall, slipped on sheep’s pee and dumped her into the lap of a villager, then after the procession down to the church a sheep bit an angel. Happy and amusing memories of different times as Ali tells me Health and Safety wouldn’t allow these sorts of shenanigans now! She adds donkeys would have to be trained and certified as Mary carriers and would no doubt have to wear nappies as would the sheep, as well muzzles if either animal were prone to biting, everything would have to be sanitised … she won’t go on as I’m sure you get the picture!

On 11th December I went with RNIB to see Snow White at the Devonshire Park Theatre in Eastbourne. I haven’t been to a pantomime at a Theatre for years, and I really enjoyed it. What really made it were the parties of school children who whooped, clapped, sang and enjoyed getting splashed with water. Thanks go to Alan Cook ESVS Theatre Club for organising, Ian the driver who took some of us, and the cast of Snow White and all the other people who took part in making it a very joyous occasion. It was a very happy occasion, thoroughly enjoyed by all, a little different from Rodmell’s panto, which I always also thoroughly enjoy because it usually has some very funny mishaps as do many such amateur productions – talking of which (oh no I wasn’t... oh yes I was!) I was pleased to hear that the RSC (Rodmell Stage Company) is doing a Panto this year - Treasure Island and there will be performances on Friday 31st Jan (8pm), Saturday 1st (7.30pm) & Sunday 2nd (3pm and 7pm) February 2025 tickets available in the pub.

Selfie with Post Box Elfie

There have only been a few B&B visitors over the past few weeks, but I have Clive who has a son in the village at the moment, and the phone has been constantly ringing for 2025 bookings mainly for April and May.

Iford had it’s Carol Service on Tuesday 17th December and has carols in the Churchyard an 23rd December at 6pm. Rodmell has its Carol Service on 22nd December at 4pm and Southease also has a Carol Service at 6pm on Christmas Eve. Hopefully also some of you were able to go to Piddinghoe’s Carols with the Seaford Silver band so there are lots of festivities to choose from.

As this is the last Parish Pump to be printed before Christmas, I wanted to send you all greetings as did Ali and she suggested we did a selfie with our post box Elfie (one of the newest though perhaps temporary residents of the village!) – you can see this picture online, perhaps the Sussex Express editor will also put it in the paper! Thankyou to Chrissie Toye for magicking up Post Box Elfie and wishing you all Comfort and Joy this Christmas – Pauline & Ali and all the other Rodmell & Southease Parish Pump helpers.