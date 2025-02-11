Rodmell & Southease Parish Pump

It seems at the moment every person I’m in contact with has problems, be it the awful virus with the bad cough, that has laid so many people low, trouble with phones, banks, cars, water, finding care homes for loved ones, the list seems endless.

The cold weather seems to go on and on, and it feels such a long winter, yet strangely the days and weeks fly by. I will be glad when we have warmer weather, as I’ve never felt so cold as I have this year. I was one of those who didn’t get the £300, but I have to be grateful that I coped and to date have kept clear of the dreaded ailments that are around.

The news doesn’t exactly cheer one up does it, and it’s so sad to hear the dreadful deeds with knife crime amongst our young people. But it was lovely to hear that a survey of young people as to what was their favourite word was, it was ‘kindness’. So, there must be hope somewhere!

Rodmell seems to be taken over by scaffolding, and plastic covering of properties at the moment. All the work going on in the village seems to be creating a lot of parking problems, which can’t be helped since workpeople have to carry and collect items to do with their trade so need to be near what they are working on.

Snowdrops in Southease Churchyard

We just have to be patient as maybe some time, it will be us needing something done and causing a problem. Let’s face it our narrow Street wasn’t built for the sort of traffic we have these days, and I know that the builders’ vans have meant that some people haven’t been able to have their oil and other deliveries so courtesy and awareness is needed from them as well. One of my cottages is about to have its electrics done soon, so that will be yet another vehicle on the Street unless they can park in my garden.

Regarding my phone problems, I now have calls coming in and I can ring out, but my white phone with big buttons is out of use, as are the hand phones dotted around the house, and I don’t now have an answer phone service for messages which is inconvenient. I’ve since heard that many people are having the same problems including a country school, so I don’t feel that I’m the only one to be taken in by the system now. If you have older relatives or friends please keep an eye on them, because if they don’t cope with technology or deal with it, they could get caught out.

My car passed its MOT yet again. Thanks to Tim, who looks after it for me. I have been warned that it is rather old and may need a new exhaust at some time. More money to pay out this week on car tax and Green Flag. Thank goodness I was brought up to save for such things and put the basics of life before hair dos or new clothes – they were treats if there was money left over at the end of the month.

The gardens are now looking a little more Spring-like as bulbs are popping up everywhere and it was such a sweet surprise for me to see that snowdrops in my front garden had come up in a heart shape where the ashes of my last beagle dog Abbi were put. Don’t forget to pop over to Southease to see the snowdrops (named after an earring apparently so Ali tells me!) in the churchyard – they are so pretty there. Also, there are nice patches at the bottom of the Street in Rodmell and in our churchyard.

I thought the photos of Rodmell Panto were great in last week’s Sussex Express and I hope the cast thought the same. I gather it was Ali who took them – so well done.

I don’t know if there are plans for a Panto next year, but I do hope so. In the meantime, other things happening in and around the village. Sue Carol wants people to know ‘Residents from all the villages along the C7 will be out on the verges on the weekend of 22nd-23rd February with the aim of clearing the whole length of the road of unsightly litter.

Why not get together with some neighbours or friends to clear the litter from the Rodmell stretch of the C7? It’s surprisingly satisfying, and the sight of C7 without any litter makes it all worth it. There will be prizes for The Most Heroic Litter Picker(s) and The Most Unusual Items Found. Yellow high viz vests, litter picking sticks and bags are provided by Lewes District Council, who will come and collect all the bags of rubbish from the designated collection points (by the bus stops).

If you plan to take part, please let the Rodmell co-ordinator, Gaye Wolfson, know - [email protected] so that she can make sure there will be enough vests and picker sticks available. You will be able to collect and return these to Gaye’s driveway at Barnhouse, near the top of The Street.’

Ali also tells me that Christine Medhurst (Dot’s daughter) put this message on the Rodmell Facebook page: ‘Thank you all for your kind comments about Mum and your memories of her. She loved your farming talks Ian Everest and would reminisce often about her life in the land army. It was also good to hear from past pupils of Rodmell school who remembered Mum fondly in the many roles she had there. We are having a private, family only, burial in a natural ground on Wednesday 19th February. This will be followed by a gathering at Rodmell village hall from 3 o’clock until 5 o’clock. We would like to invite villagers, and anyone who knew Mum, to join the family for a cup of tea and a piece of cake. If possible, we would like to know if you are able to come by messaging me (Christine) on Facebook, or popping a note through Dot’s door. Thank you and we look forward to seeing you.’

And more goings on. If you are interested in Eco Home advice. Nicki Myers is doing a talk on Heat Pumps and Solar PV in the Village Hall on Thursday, February 20 from 7pm-8.30pm and also there is a pop-up Eco Open House at the Old Police House on Wednesday, February 26 (5.30pm-7pm) this house in Rodmell is heated with an air source heat pump, has 14 solar PV panels and a 10kWh battery ensuring the house last year made more energy annually than it used. More details of this and other Eco Houses events at https://ovesco.co.uk/events/

Seeing fishermen making their nets on a TV series recently took me back to my home life as a child. We always had hooks set in the walls in various places, and such a lot went on in our old house, which was usually full of my father’s friends cleaning guns by the fire, whilst my dad made fishing nets, shrimp nets and rabbit nets, using one or the other hooks and a shuttle.

Music played, I was usually drawing or painting on the big table in the centre of the room, whilst my mum and gran were cooking, and lovely warm enticing smells came from the area. It’s no wonder I always got on well with men, as for most of my life I have been surrounded by them, and I was an only child.

The house was always full of men and cooking smells, be it breakfast for the shooting parties, or fish 'n' chips for the evening’s entertainment when the conversation was anything to do with country pursuits, motorbikes, cars and animals. As I love animals, we had around the house rabbits, cats, dogs, ducks, chickens, ferrets, polecats, guinea pigs and a pet jackdaw which used to swoop down on my gran’s friends when they came for tea and cakes and take their hair pins out of their hair. He used to sit on top of the gun cabinet. Houses to me now are so sterile, clean and boring and look more like veterinary surgeries or doctor’s or hospital waiting rooms.

Driving out of my driveway today I noticed two of the posts put on the pavement outside my house had been knocked out and are lying on the grass. They had been put in some years ago by the council because cars would not wait for cars to turn up Mill Lave but drove up on the pavement to get round them – very dangerous for pedestrians.

I don’t know when it happened but let me know if you have any information on this. Ali tells me she has reported this to East Sussex County Council via their website https://www.eastsussex.gov.uk/roads-transport/roads/maintenance/contact-us