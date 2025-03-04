Rodmell & Southease Parish Pump

It has been lovely seeing the sun, and feeling its warmth, but it’s been hell when you have to drive with it in your eyes, as it’s still so low, it can blind you when going around a corner. I have to tell myself, be grateful for small mercies, you wanted the sun out, so just wear a peaked cap to cut the glare and get on with it ! I do however, wonder how so many people can still drive so fast with the sun in their eyes.

It seems rhubarb is in high demand at supermarkets at the moment, especially the rhubarb grown in dark sheds to force it as it’s much sweeter and more tender. I appear to have lost mine in the garden clearance, so shall have to get some more as it’s one of my favourites.

I had Katey Teakle and her son Sam stay with me last week, and she told me rhubarb cooked with banana is delicious and Ali tells me she always adds banana to rhubarb crumble. Katey is the daughter of Mr Teakle the vet and we had a great time reminiscing over all the farming communities that we knew, and the village people. She brought her lovely black labrador with her, and I remarked what lovely condition his coat was in, and she thinks it’s because she gives him bananas every day, complete with skin which he loves.

My writing about phone problems has it seems ‘stirred up a hornet’s nest’ of people complaining about the same things and either writing or phoning me congratulating me on publicising the issue (maybe Susan King would like to follow up on this issue as it needs as much publicity as possible). One lady wrote to me and asked if we could talk about the issue as she has been dealing with it for over a year. She writes ‘I have had a year of terrible problems with BT and EE. I had no problems before they digitalised the phone system. They sent me a router (hub) for the internet and adaptors for the existing telephones (more than I got). Nothing has worked for more than two weeks at a time’. She states that like me, she is a senior citizen, and needs her landline, especially in her upstairs office and bedroom. If you are one of the many phone users who are having problems, please either write to me or your local MP or the Sussex Express as it can’t go on like this leaving vulnerable people without a phone, if it is their only contact, and they are then not able to contact people when in need. I will pass any letters or notes onto the Sussex Express. No need to put a name if you don’t want to or feel insecure about it.

I have a lovely lady who cleans for me and now has to help with various other things because of my sight problems. Recently she helped me get my address book, which was falling to pieces sorted out. She has very good clear handwriting which is an asset these days! It was a bit horrific to find that as we went through the book my red pen was crossing out many deceased names and a few who had moved. I didn’t realise just how many of my friends and relatives had died over the last few years.

Sadly I read in the Sussex Express last week that Kingston resident, Monica Jayawant wife of Professor Jayawant (Jay) whom I worked for at Sussex University, had died on 28th January 2025. She was a lovely lady, and I knew her from the Lib Dems and also because she was nursing Jay at home, at the same time as I was nursing Mike, so we used to support each other mentally at times. Condolences to the family. A remembrance service is to be held at St Pancras church, Kingston, near Lewes on Thursday 13th March at 2pm. I always remember Monica riding her bike everywhere and also for always having a smile for everyone.

Seeing the meeting on TV of President Trump and President Zelensky, I was horrified when the Vice President put his ‘oar in’ as a signal for things to start up. It was in his body language if you watched carefully. Let’s hope the situation settles as we don’t want another war, do we? I suspect President Putin was sitting at his TV with that quiet smile on his face.

It was lovely to get a reader from Parish Pump, write me a letter last week about how she used to come to Lewes Jazz club when Mike and I were involved in running it, and she was an avid Gilad Atzmon follower. She has MS and is a wheelchair user and her husband Tony used to bring her. I have been invited to their flat in Seaford for coffee and no doubt to catch up on old times at the Jazz Club. I look forward to our meeting. I also hope to be able to visit Tony Martin and his wife Phyllis who also live in Seaford. Tony was the trumpeter in ‘Thin Ice’ the group I used to sing with for years. Tony is quite a character and at a great age is still ‘blowing his own trumpet’ with an orchestra in Seaford. I have some very fond memories of my time in the music business and met some great people.

Well done all you wonderful people who cleaned up other people’s rubbish disgustingly thrown out of cars etc on the C7. You’re the sort of people this country needs – dedicated and caring, I can’t thank you enough. Ali tells me that the winners of the most unusual items found, and the Litter Picker Hero of 2025 were:

Most Unusual Items Found 1) A Union Jack flag, with the caption, 'Not the best of British' - found by Sally Bass. 2) A small control pad with 4 coloured buttons marked on, off, in, out, with the caption Hokey Cokey Control Buttons - found by the Hickey family.

LITTER PICKER HERO - 2025

Christopher Baker of Swanborough was nominated by Lynne Shersby as follows:

I'd like to nominate Chris Baker for the 'picking up litter' hero because 1) he picked either side of the hedges on our route ... In amongst the brambles to try and reach litter deep in the hedges (cutting his face lots ..without him realising !) .... 2) And then he went back picking up very heavy sign bases along our route (which had been left by road workers) and carrying them back to the Swanborough bus stop, plus 3 big road signs ... Well done Chris!

Not only that, but Chris also took the trouble to contact ESCC executives to draw their attention to the fact that discarding these items rather than retrieving and re-using them is a wasteful cost to the public purse. Chris also took the trouble to let me know that Trevor Leggo, who runs the Association of Local Councils for Lewes District, and also I believe, East Sussex, had driven down the C7 at the weekend and was so impressed by what he saw, he informed Chris that he plans to write a piece commending the parishes of the Lower Ouse for our achievement, entitled 'a pile a mile'.