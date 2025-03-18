Rodmell & Southease Parish Pump

I am still having problems with phones and technology, but at least I have a wonderful neighbour, younger than me, who gets to grips with my problems and helps me! After a session in trying to work it all out I’m worn out and hate it even more, but I will keep on trying.

I’m wondering how many older people completely on their own are coping with all the technology being thrown at them, and the feelings of desperation in not understanding this world of today. It's no wonder that depression is costing the NHS so much.

Throughout time a blood red moon such as we’ve had recently was classified as a warning of doom and wars. We’ve certainly got a lot of that around at the moment. I work on life having its ups and downs and that it is a test. I recently had an up day, when a premium bond from long ago came up when I needed a bit extra to pay a parking fine for someone who had helped me out waiting for me when I came back from a short break – that was a down time! My thinking is there’s always people in a worse state then me, so I should be thankful and get on with life.

The birds are all nest building at the moment, and I put the fluff from my tumble dryer, and my hair cuttings in a little string bag for them, next to their feeder and it all goes.

Red Admiral Basking in Spring Sunshine

One day my house felt so cold, I decided to sit in the greenhouse, which was lovely and warm, and it is full of all my seedlings coming up in boxes, which stirs my imagination as to what summer may be like, when they are all flowering and cheers me up. I have seen quite a lot of butterflies and large bumble bees about and wonder how they cope with the cold frosty mornings we’ve been having lately. I have been putting little feeding stations around the garden for them in the hope it will help.

Various people I know are having a sort out and recycling time. I’ve been doing this as well and then take it to various charities including Raystede who need so much a week to keep them going. I have recycled stuff for years and actually have two jumpers that started out in the 1960s as long cardigans and since then have been taken to pieces made into skeins washed and then reknitted into more up to date fashions at least four times and I still wear them. It’s a shame the wool trade dropped in fashion because it is a good hard-wearing product and warm too. When you think that before all the synthetic materials came about wool was very much in demand. Now farmers only get £2 per fleece (if that). In the meantime, I’m told by people that travel a lot to exotic places, that there are dumps of materials that don’t rot away but take years to disintegrate and clog up beautiful areas of sea and river endangering wildlife. I’m pleased to say that a lot of Rodmellians are very good at recycling and trying to do their bit.

Watching ‘Weatherman Walk’ on TV this morning, I couldn’t help but wonder at the beauty of our lovely British Isles and wished that instead of travelling so much abroad, I had given time whilst I could walk better to discovering what I had all around me. When he was on various beaches it made me remember the sunny days spent on the beaches at Lancing shrimping as a child. My father made me my own shrimp net at the age of four, and I was so proud of it. I had to watch out for small fishes that could sting you which I believe were called weevil fish and sometimes I found dabs in my net. When we arrived home my grandmother had a big metal basin full of boiling water which the shrimps were dropped into and boiled then eaten with thinly sliced homemade brown bread and homemade butter. The boiling of the shrimps which killed them instantly was the part I didn’t like but the flavour of freshly caught shrimps was unbelievable. We also used to go prawning at Rottingdean and Seaford. I wonder if parents still do things like this with their children.

March 29th(2.30-4.30pm in the Village Hall) is Rodmell’s Spring Show which is always a lovely occasion and then on March 30ththere is the Art Class Exhibition where Vicky Mappin’s art class students are showing their paintings. There will be paintings and cards on sale. This will be 10am-4pm in the Village Hall. Tea and cakes will be on sale with proceeds going to St. Peters Church Rodmell. Why not make a day of it and have lunch at the pub and tea in the hall, perhaps including a walk over to Southease while all the Spring flowers are in bloom.

John Robinson has kindly sent me details of the next Leaky Buckets Concert at Iford Hall on April 11thand April 12thboth at 7.30pm. These concerts are always done for Chestnut Tree House, Children’s Hospice Care and it is free entry and donations on the night. There will be Iford Estate burgers and a cash bar. The support act is the Dujons. I think I have been almost all these concerts and really enjoy them.

If you have children or grandchildren, you may have noticed that the children’s playground by the old school is currently out of action – this is because the equipment needs replacing. There is a consultation about the next steps for the playground in the Village Hall on Tuesday 25thMarch 4.30-7pm.

Also in the 11-4pm, Village Hall on 1stApril, we have The Living Coast Undersea Experience. Discover the vibrant underwater world of the Sussex seas without getting wet! Join us for an exciting & family-friendly, interactive virtual reality experience. Tickets available soon £2.50 per person.

I also have details from Weald to Waves about an event on Tuesday 1stApril 7pm at All Saints Centre where you can come and join Libby Drew from Knepp, Ben Taylor from Iford Farm Estate and Henri Brocklebank from Sussex Kelp Recovery Project to discover how landowners, gardeners and communities, both big and small are being encouraged to use the River Ouse as one of the main arteries for the creation of a wildlife corridor from Ashdown Forest to the coast. I’ve always wished that wildlife trips on small boats would be available up the Ouse, but I suppose the fact that it is tidal makes that a bit difficult. Having said that Ali tells me that there is a company that does mini cruises up the Ouse in the Summer on a little boat called the Lady Helen – You can contact them on [email protected] if you want to find out details of their plans for cruises in 2025. I love river cruises and used to love going on the trip up river from Littlehampton to Arundel – it was a lovely way to see nature. Tickets for the Weald to Waves event are Adults £5 under 18 free www.ticketsource.co.uk/wealdtowaveslewes.