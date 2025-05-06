Rodmell & Southease Parish Pump

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Spring has really taken off into Summer with the lovely weather we’ve been having and the blossom on everything has been wonderful. My old orchard has been a picture with the Spring flowers all around the trees, and now it’s heavy into blossom so if the wind doesn’t catch it too much it will probably be a good fruiting year. Last year I got in touch with Brighton Permaculture Trust, to clear the fruit for free as everything is getting too much for me now, and people don’t seem to want to pick their own fruit or make jams and jellies as they used to.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Permaculture Trust did give me bottles of the juice they made from the orchard fruit. It was very good.

I’ve just invested in some new bird feeders as the squirrels have had a go at the old ones. It’s amazing how they make holes in the metal with their very sharp teeth. I know many people don’t like them, but I put up with their antics, despite their vandalism, because they are part of nature and are also very entertaining and amusing to watch. I shall be picking some of my own green house tomatoes this weekend and I’m keeping a watch on the outdoor strawberries which have quite a lot of fruit on them, and masses of flowers. I hate to think how many hours I’ve spent pricking out plants grown in my greenhouse, but I’m in my element, finding peace and contentment in what some might think is an arduous job. Not so keen on the watering though! I’m hoping it will rain sometime soon to fill all the water collectors around the green house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I am still having trouble with phones and looking in one of my cupboards this week I was not impressed with the amount of ‘plug-ins’ that fell out all jumbled up. I shall have to have a sort out and label them. Life used to be so easy without all this technology. How many times have I heard that said these days?

Apple Blossom

I received a water bill for 2024, with my bill for 2025, where had that been this past year! The postage system despite being so expensive now is so unreliable and don’t blame the poor postman, he’s just trying to do his job. Things aren’t working now, and people are despairing and finding life very difficult. One matter which strikes me is the number of people who make a fuss about aerials, power posts etc being put up, but they still want their phones, TVs and various other forms of technology to work at a faster pace. I have a telegraph pole on my land and one the other side of the wall near my house, so I’m surrounded by lines to benefit all who need this technology. I don’t complain, and I don’t think others in the village do. Such is modern life!

I heard on the radio a few weeks ago, about an area in England who were asked to let the councils know if they were celebrating VE day, by having a street party, as they would need to shut roads off – evidently nobody applied! I haven’t heard if Rodmell is doing anything, but I gather from Ali there will be a Beacon lit on Mill Hill in the evening on Thursday 8th after the Annual Parish Meeting which is at 7pm in the Village Hall. The pub is also doing an afternoon tea as I’ve been asked to help with communication about it. Main problems these days are that the same people organise and run functions year after year and ‘new blood’ is needed because we are all getting older in the village. There are not many ‘oldies left now.

No doubt those in lower Rodmell who are opening their gardens to the public on June 8th are working flat out – and their gardeners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I have had quite a few cancellations because either walkers can’t find any vacancies for 1 night B&B on the way or they can’t get luggage taken on, and also there have been a few nasty casualties from falls on the South Downs Way, mainly in the Cocking area.

I have just come from the green house and have picked my first tomatoes (small variety). Lovely flavour. Rain clouds are looming overhead but no rain as yet.