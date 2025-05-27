Rodmell & Southease Parish Pump

Rain, wonderful rain, came at last, and many farmers and gardeners must be so relieved. I for one am pleased, as I was becoming a little fed up with carting water to places the hose can’t reach.

Many thanks to Ali who took the photograph of my greenhouse/garden room in last week’s Sussex Express. It is improving with colour and scent all the time and gives me and my friends and clients much pleasure to sit out there having tea and cake or maybe a croissant and coffee early morning, whilst watching the birds, and hearing their song. I picked my first sweet peas this week, but they needed the rain so aren’t doing so well at the moment. I’ve had to pick my strawberries as soon as they turn colour and put them in an egg box to ripen so the birds, mice, ants and slugs don’t get them. Their fruit is prolific at the moment, and so is the rhubarb, whilst gooseberries are fruiting up as well as are blackcurrants in the orchard.

Why is it that whenever I sit out on my sunchair to read a paper or just watch the birds, everything that flies or crawls, seem to use me as a landing stage. Ants seem to like crawling all over my body, in places I certainly don’t want them to go, and I wonder how naturists walking around and sitting down naked get on! Don’t think I’ll try it!

The strange swarm of whatever it was that went over my car on Friday 13th was seen by others, who also don’t know what it was. A friend who was out walking over the hills at Denton with a friend later that same day heard a strange noise and saw the swarm in the distance, He said they were relieved it didn’t come in their direction. I wouldn’t have wanted to have been in an open topped sports car, or on a bike or motor bike at that time.

Green Hairstreak Butterfly

I had quite a lot of butterflies in my garden during March and April but now there are hardly any, but my hiker clients have seen the small blue ones up on the Downs. Ali also says she was delighted to see a green hairstreak butterfly in her garden on 13th May. She tells me these beautiful butterflies can be seen between April and July so keep your eyes peeled.

Two of my walking clients have ended up in Chichester Hospital recently with fairly serious injuries, whilst walking in the Cocking area and another couple had to cancel because their dog sustained a shoulder injury whilst running on the hills. Another couple who had walked 25 miles with their 10-year-old daughter in one day, turned up looking very fresh and then spent a few hours over in our pub and loved it. How do they do it I wonder.

When I first moved to Rodmell in 1968 you hardly saw a car in the village now The Street, Mill Lane and the C7 can seem like the M1 as there are so many cars whizzing up and down, mainly delivery type vans, but also some large lorries which find negotiation of our narrow lanes difficult. Thank goodness the coaches, bringing visitors to Monks House have stopped parking across my driveway to drop people off and now use the bus laybys.

People who are visiting Sussex and surrounding areas tell me they are amazed at its beauty. We who live here love it too! Today (Sunday) I came back home to find a traffic hold up outside the pub car park, where some not so bright person had parked a red car in part of the entrance/exit to the pub car park which must have been full. When cars wanted to get in or out this made it difficult. Please take care when parking in our village and along the C7, and think of the problems you could be causing others. We are having far too many accidents around here and we don’t want more!

Mrs Zena Gibbs who reads Parish Pump, and sends me details of various things, sent me an article on Trishaws, Cycling Without Age – Seaford Chapter. The concept is for each chapter to raise funds to buy electronically assisted Trishaws and then give free rides to the isolated within their community. In Seaford, they intend to broaden the concept and give rides to anyone who is isolated, regardless of age or circumstances. They have raised over £16,000 and have two trishaws available to provide the service. Rides are given along the promenade and through the Ouse Valley Nature Reserve with the option of a coffee stop in Newhaven before returning. Each trishaw is equipped with a waterproof and warm lined waist muff; fleece blankets and waterproof ponchos so can be used to give rides through the winter (although strong winds and heavy rain would preclude operations). More volunteer pilots are needed to give rides. There is no minimum time commitment, just a desire to help the isolated community. As the trishaws are electronically assisted there is no need to be an athlete (and the vast majority of the rides will be on the flat) volunteers or people with requests for rides can make contact via the facebook page ( https://www.facebook.com/CyclingWithoutAgeSeaford) or by texting 07596 734170 (phone not constantly monitored) What a lovely idea which certainly appeals to me, and I would be ok about paying for a ride as a donation just to get to places I can’t drive to. All you keep fit addicts out there could also keep fit by being a volunteer and wouldn’t it be great if Lewes set up a system for their nature park or the Egrets Way! I love ideas like this, so inventive! Thanks Zena and I hope to see you soon.

The seat put down on the Egrets Way by Don Ford has been found and re-instated for those who need to rest their legs. Let’s hope it stays there!

Not long before Open Gardens at Rodmell on 8th June (2-5pm) and Southease Open Gardens on both 14th and 15th June (12-5pm). But before that on Wednesday 4th May it is the next pub quiz at the Abergavenny Arms, £2 person with a maximum team of 6, cash pot to the winning team. Call the pub on 01273 472 416 to book.

Many thanks to Chrissie Toye who keeps our bus shelter neat and tidy and also clears the banks, which, I gather from Ali who was involved in helping with this, has been seeded with meadow flowers.

If you visit the sweet hamlet of Southease do visit the church, it’s so pure and simple and lets plenty of light in. It also has a round tower. A short walk over the Southease river bridge and then the railway crossing, also takes you to the Youth Hostel, with its restaurant and outside seating at Itford.