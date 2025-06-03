Rodmell & Southease Parish Pump

Well, the weather bucked up for the weekend enabling Rob to cut the field and lawns, whilst I did the pots and greenhouse and picked strawberries, which are forming almost quicker than I can pick them. At least my guests appreciate them served as part of their breakfast menu, they’ve also had home grown tomatoes in their packed lunches.

Many people are leaving booking B&B stays to the last moment, and I do try to find them somewhere else if I can, fortunately the fact that a few bad-mannered people book, but don’t turn up, does give leeway to helping others out, so all is well in the end and no-one looses out. I just find it mind blowing that people can behave so badly no wonder our world is in such a mess.

I have just completed a survey on accommodation for people walking the South Downs Way from the experiences I hear from my clients which I hope the South Downs National Park Authority will find helpful.

Well 8th June is Rodmell’s big event ‘Open Gardens Afternoon’. This wonderful event will enable visitors to see all the beautiful gardens which will be open in the lower end of the village plus there will be wonderful afternoon teas in the Village Hall. The village welcomes visitors but hopes they are considerate enough not to block the Street with cars but use the car parking provided as this will be appreciated. Parking will be in the field beyond the Monk’s House car park at the bottom of the village – there will be volunteers on hand to direct you as there is also a cricket match on the village cricket pitch. Please do park as directed.

June Blooms

Open Gardens June 8 @ 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM

About 12 of the gardens of the Lower Village (i.e. those around The Street, not Mill Lane) will be open from 2 to 5 pm.

The Abergavenny Arms pub will be open so that visitors can have lunch there before or during seeing the gardens. But it is wise to book as the pub gets very busy on a Sunday. There will be teas available in the village hall, and Pimm’s and ice creams on route. There are also children’s games and music for those that wish to rest a while. Well-behaved dogs on leads welcome.

Proceeds: Proceeds to St. Peter’s Church and other Village assets for repairs and maintenance.

Plant sales: Local plant growers have stalls in some of the gardens.

Cost: £6.00 adults, accompanied children free.

How to get tickets / programmes: Entry programme from two points in the village.

Toilet Facilities: Toilets are available in the Village Hall.

Directions / Parking: Rodmell lies 4 miles south of Lewes and 5 miles north of the port of Newhaven. Parking available on a field at the bottom of the village which will be well signposted.

The following weekend (14th and 15th June) it is also the Southease Open Gardens 12-5pm both days with a Fayre on the green and plenty of parking in the field just follow the signs and yet again don’t block up the village. Enjoy the gardens and the atmosphere of this lovely hamlet and do visit the church.

As all the people who are opening their gardens will have worked so hard it’s a shame the winds have been a bit rough on them. Let’s hope for lovely days.

When you look at all the various things going on along the Ouse Valley and its villages we have a pretty good social life here in the country.

A friend has given me a varied selection of garden seat covers and has more in his garage. I really only need 2 or 3 so if you need any do let me know, they are in good condition and are free, but you will need to pick them up from me. I also have a rainwater butt needing a home – also free.

I love to recycle things and am horrified at what people take to the tips to throw away. Thank goodness there are now programmes on TV showing what can be done with what people consider rubbish and a lot of money can be made from it.

I recently had an old blanket box recycled by a friend to match my curtain and bed spread. He made a lovely job of it and as I purchased it in 1964 when I got married, it’s good to see it looking up to date and great again.

Repair venues are great as well in helping us to cope with this throw away society, which is covering our planet with rubbish that could be put to use.

Wasn’t the photo of the Green Hairstreak butterfly lovely in last week’s Parish Pump. Ali takes great photos, doesn’t she?