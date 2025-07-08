Rodmell & Southease Parish Pump

On Friday 4th July, I had an appointment at St. Andrews Surgery, and I can’t walk very far these days so I need to know where the nearest parking area where I can pay by cash is.

A friend told me that there was an area in Mountfield Road alongside the football ground wall where you can pay by cash for parking I went there, was lucky to find a space, went to the machine to pay and to my dismay vandals had scratched the instruction panel so much I had difficulty reading it. Fortunately, two young girls were coming along so I asked them if they could help, they also had difficulty reading but between us we worked out that I needed to put in my registration number in and pay £2.40 for 2 hours. I can’t thank those two young girls enough for their help as I get panic attacks when I’m put in a situation where I can’t cope and am not in control. So many people are so kind if you ask for help. Lewes is a bit of a nightmare if you are an OAP or have health problems where hills are everywhere, and car parking can be difficult.

As I’ve said before, the odds are against the older folk who may have money to get out and about, meet friends for lunch or tea, visit historic properties etc, etc, but need to park where you can pay with cash, and not those dratted phones or cards. We could be putting more cash into the economy keeping shops, places of interest going etc. I am fortunate enough to have a group of friends who love meeting up as we all live alone, so we get together and socialise which keeps us happy and well. I am so aware that not enough people, because of their circumstances can do this, and live a life of loneliness and isolation. Those of us that still drive and are in the National Trust have NT badges or stickers on our cars which enables us to park at various beauty spots like Ditchling Beacon etc. Would it not be an idea for OAPs to pay so much a year to have a parking badge or sticker, so we didn’t have to deal with machines? Those people who make a lot of money from parking metres will no doubt say this isn’t possible but if the NT can do it why not?

I woke up today (Sunday) to find my garden much refreshed having worked on it from 11am-6pm, with the help of Rob my gardener, who regularly helps with my 1 and 1/3rds acres, the rain last night was very welcome as I’d cleared a lot of plants that had dried out, despite me watering them twice a day, and put in new ones. Our local garden centre has been selling some nice plants off cheaply, so I had a field day.

Painted and Flowered The Rodmell Sign Post

Frist thing in the morning I feed and water my wild birds and they all come when I bang the seed tin. I’ve had sparrows in my roof for years and robins and various members of the tit family in my wild area plus jackdaws, which live in the pub chimneys and have multiplied over the years. I also get pigeons, collared doves, which I adore, and magpies which are lovely to look at but, they eat the baby birds, who seem to be tweeting all day at this time, waiting for parents to feed them, but that means letting The Terminator (pub cat) and Magpies know where to find them.

Iford had its summer show on Saturday, so I hope it did well. I intended to go but couldn’t stop gardening.

It’s coffee club time at the Abergavenny Arms, Rodmell on 16th July at 11am. All welcome coffee and cake for £2 per person. Please support this generous arrangement the pub gives us so we can all meet up.

I hear that the quizzes are doing really well, contact the pub for details. I really must try to get a team up! 01273 472416

I see in our church magazine that Jean Williams who was a regular church goer and supporter, sadly died last month. A memorial service will have taken place on 8th July.

Rodmell Cricket Team are playing regularly. Contact Spencer Prosser or Richard Sellick for information. Home games are on a Sunday. [email protected]

Rodmell Horticultural Society Summer Show is being held on Saturday 16th August at the sports field 2pm-4.30pm. Admission £2 per adult, children free of charge (are their parents trying to give them away now)! Free Parking – Lewes please note! Come and join us for this lovely event with Patcham Silver Band, dog show, coconut shy, display of fabulous fruit, veg and flowers, Pimms, beer, tea and cakes and much more. This is always a great event so do come along and give help if you can please. Contact Jill Goldman at [email protected]

Our local MP James MacCleary MP is coming to Rodmell on 31st July at 6.30pm Rodmell Village Hall. He wants to hear your views. Do come along and ask any questions – it’s no good moaning about things but not doing anything, this is your chance.

I see Sussex Place had a bell ringing team at our Church recently. I used to be in the Police Choir for years and wonder how many of the people I knew are still in it, and is Mavis still the conductor?

Ali takes lovely photos, and I loved the last one of the sunset light over Kingston – very magical!

On weekends especially I hear many screeches of brakes and hooting at our junction. Please Slow Down to 30mph as marked and cut down the accident rate on this blind junction.

I know the council are into wilding on the verges now, but please could they cut sections on junctions short so we can see to come out. It’s especially difficult for people who drive low sports cars and is dangerous. I try to keep my entrance clear at the junction of the Street and the C7 – why can’t they? Money problems I suspect! Ali tells me that there are experiments going on in Brighton where they are trimming at the junctions but adding chalk and low growing plants which butterflies and bees love all the same. So, wilding doesn’t have to be all about tall grass. She asked me to put this in from the Butterflies of the Biosphere facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/groups/393740377457274/permalink/3128308864000398/

Chalk biodiversity verges. This development is a feature being trialled in Coldean Lane. The nutrient poor chalk will support early successional host plants for rare downland butterfly species, whilst naturally reducing the height of the sward, and thus improving sight lines for approaching traffic.

In the meantime, Ali also said to me she hopes that you are enjoying the results of the hard work she and Chrissie Toye did around the Rodmell village signpost and the lovely flowers that are now growing there.