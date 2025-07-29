Rodmell & Southease Parish Pump

Rain at last and haven’t the gardens perked up! Everything has started growing and budding up again, especially the weeds. It was lovely to get the smell of wet earth again and hear the birds singing. The spiders have started to appear in the house and garden, and I have to watch I don’t get entangled in their webs in the garden when I go to open up the green house. If you glance over to my house, and glimpse what looks like a mad woman waving a broom around, it’s me trying to get cobwebs out of the way!

The evenings are now drawing in, and fruit is forming in the orchard, along with the ‘summer drop’, after the winds we’ve had, leaving pre-formed fruit on the ground for the birds and squirrels to eat. Blackberries are ripening in the hedgerows, and it looks like being a good year for them and the home wine makers.

I wonder how many people forage for free fruit these days as we used to do, and which gave us some lovely days out. People used to come to my orchard bringing picnics and enjoying picking plums and apples, pears and blackberries, and I even used to save my jars for them to make their pickles and jams and jellies. The idea was, that they gave me a jar of what they had made in return for the free fruit. It seems now that people don’t want to make the effort, so I let the Permaculture Trust people know at Stanmer Park and they come and pick it and give me bottles of the juice they made from it, which is nice.

I was invited to lunch at the Ram at Firle, by one of my neighbours recently to celebrate his birthday. I had a lovely time, with some interesting people, and lively conversation. Hardly a mobile phone to be seen – bliss!

Summer Hedgerow Tasty Treats

Watching the TV, fairly early on Tuesday morning when a 92 year old lady called Betty Brown, who had been one of the sub-postmistresses who have been so badly treated over the last 20 years, gave her report on how it had messed up her and her husband’s life, and he had in fact died before any compensation had been paid out. She was still fighting the cause and boy did she have fight in her. I have to admit I cried for her; it touched me so much.

One of my birthday cards I had in June gave me a list of details on my birth year (1943) so I thought I’d write about them. The average car price was £387, a loaf of bread was 2p, the average house price was £613, petrol was 3p a litre. The Bouncing Bomb was invented by Barns Wallis and James Wright invented Silly Putty. A pint of beer was 6p and Robert De Niro, Mick Jagger, Jim Morrison, Janis Joplin, Chevy Chase and Gloria Gaynor (film star) were born in 1943. Top singles in the music world were Paper Doll – Mills Brothers, Oh, What a Beautiful Morning – Bing Crosby, As Time Goes By – Rudy Vallee, Oklahoma – Alfred Drake, Sentimental Lady – Duke Ellington and You’ll Never Know – Dick Haymes/Song Spinners. Has that sharpened your memory if you are that era? The world population was 2417 billion then – Ali tells me it is now 8.2 billion

I see LOS Musical Theatre is putting on Sister Act on September 30th – October 4th. As an avid supporter, as are my friends, we will all be there! Something to look forward to as winter creeps on.

Well, I bet the idea of Brighton & Hove Council taking over parts of Lewes District (last week’s Sussex Express) has gone down like a lead balloon. I would think the opinion of most people living in Kingston, East Saltdean, Peacehaven, Telscombe and Newhaven is a definite 'No' especially as LDC Deputy Leader Christine Robinson said: ‘It is totally wrong and deeply concerning that the people living in these areas are being deliberately excluded from this’. I’m sure from what I’ve heard they do not want to become a suburb of Brighton! Brighton has, as most people along this coastal area say, used it as a dumping ground for far too long and they are fed up with it.

LDC will need to stand strong if they want to keep people happy. Tonight – 31st July, you can make your points known at an evening with James MacCleary in our Village Hall at 6.30pm. Also, from the Lewes District Council news – ‘Lewes District Council and East Sussex County Council have announced a joint public consultation inviting East Sussex residents to have their say on proposed boundary changes set out by Brighton & Hove City Council (BHCC).’ The survey will be open on the Lewes District Council website (https://www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/) until 5pm on Monday 25 August 2025 and you can collect a paper copy from the council offices in the High Street – Lewes, Saxon House – Newhaven or Eastbourne Town Hall. ‘If the city council’s proposals are supported by the government, Lewes district residents in Kingston, East Saltdean, Peacehaven, Telscombe, and Newhaven would become residents of Brighton & Hove.

An online petition objecting to the Brighton expansion bid has already been signed by over 3,500 residents. Councillor Zoe Nicholson, Leader of Lewes District Council, said:

“I’m clear that residents must decide their own future and that’s why we’re launching our own consultation today and encouraging everyone to make their views known.”

Local Government Reorganisation will see new unitary councils established across East and West Sussex, including Brighton & Hove. A unitary council provides all the public services that are currently split between district/borough councils and the county council.

Following the consultation, East Sussex authorities will submit a business case to the government in September based on the creation of one single unitary council, covering the existing East Sussex footprint.’

Finally Ali asked me to say she hopes you like the photos she adds to Parish Pump, but she does get a bit cross sometimes at the cropping that takes place, which apparently is done by AI - she's not impressed!