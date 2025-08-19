Rodmell & Southease Parish Pump

Another busy week, and boy wasn’t the weather hot! I tend to do gardening early morning, or from around 4pm as I just can’t cope with temperatures over 70 degrees Fahrenheit (21 degrees Celsius) very well. Fortunately, there are some shady places I can just sit and watch the birds, butterflies etc or read a newspaper.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

My cottages are fairly cool, so when my visitors turn up, they are pleased to feel the coolness of an old property after walking along the South Downs Way in the heat and the wind, which they tell me makes it unbearable at times.

On Tuesday, August 12, I went with another villager to the Wivelsfield Reunion, that takes place once a year for anyone that has connections with Wivelsfield or has an interest in it. It was a very hot day, and some people had cancelled coming to it for various reasons including the hot weather, but there was still a good number of us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It started with tea/coffee and biscuits at 10am then a welcome to three new people including another Rodmellian and an introduction to the day. At 11am we had a very interesting talk by Dr. Mary Rudling from the University of Sussex. The talk was about the Poor Laws, which in past times affected the lives of the children of Sussex both in and out of the workhouse. It covered the ranges of support offered to them including apprenticeships, placements in service and education. In some ways things turn a circle, as we do not have workhouses now, but these ideas are coming back, as does fashion.

Vegetables Galore - Rodmell Summer Show

After this we had a group photo, this enables those of us who have been with the group many years to see how we have all aged over time Ha! Ha! At 12.30 a superb buffet lunch as served by ladies of the WI. You can always rely on the WI ladies for good food and service. At 2pm it was either catch-up time with other members and family history or a short walk across the road to the church.

At 3.30pm tea/coffee and cakes and a discussion about next year’s event. It was nice to meet Tony Williams, who evidently reads the Lewes edition of Sussex Express and my Parish Pump, so thought he would come along from Amberely for an interesting day out. He intends to come next year as he enjoyed it. Next year it will be on August 11, though I will check that nearer the time. Thanks go to Ian Everest and Janette Dollarmore for arranging this event, and Sheila Blair and the WI ladies.

I have so much fruit in my orchard at the moment that needs picking so if you are interested in ‘picking your own fruit’ for free please get in touch with me 01273 476876 (evening is best). There are plenty of plums, apples and pears of several varieties. I have asked the Permaculture Trust from Stanmer Park if they want the fruit, as they had it last year, but I haven’t yet heard from them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Listening to the news about people over 70 having a compulsory eye test every three years if they drive – I agree. I have an eye test with the DVLA every three years because I’m over 80 and have glaucoma. Quite honestly I feel a strict eye test should be given to everyone before they are given a license, as bad sight, and a car can be a lethal weapon on the road, especially if driven by someone who has no insurance or car tax. Let’s face it, those of us that do follow the rules are penalised for our care, and end up paying insurance and tax because of those that don’t. It’s really not fair is it.

Why does the rain keep missing East Sussex? We need it and the farmers must be desperate for it for their livestock. At least they got the harvest in early, but I’m told it’s not good quality.

What and why are awful things happening in our world at the moment? Society seems to be falling apart, and standards are dropping. The latest bad news is people being so cruel to animals and shooting them with airguns or catapults. Is it a new disease of sick minds and what’s the cure?

Just had a thought, is the government trying to do away with older drivers because we have older cars, petrol or diesel and they want people to drive electric cars. I can think of better things to spend my money on….

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rodmell Summer Show went off well and was well attended. The weather was cloudy but with some sunshine and a light breeze. The Patcham Silver Band went down very well with people, and the dog show gave people great fun. In all the great efforts put in by the people who gave their time to organise the event was well appreciated, so thanks to you all. We look forward to a great time next year.

Jill Goldman also sent this report - As usual, the Summer Show was a splendid event with a coconut shy, welly wanging, tombola, dog show, lucky dip, and much. much more.

The Patcham Silver Band played wonderful music while people drank Pimms or beer and ate burgers or enjoyed tea and cakes. The horticultural display was great as ever, with some very unusually shaped vegetables, as well as perfect apples, runner beans, onions and tomatoes. The flower arrangements on the theme of "purple haze" were stunning and imaginative. Many silver cups were awarded for the best entries.

A great afternoon for all, which could not have taken place without the Rodmell Horticultural Society committee and their many hard-working helpers. Thank you to each and every one of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next year the Summer Show will be on August 15. See you there!

The next thing to look forward to in Rodmell is our Jumble sale in aid of Rodmell Village Hall on Saturday, August 30 at 1.30pm in Rodmell Village Hall. Entrance fee 50p (cash please). Please do park sensibly in the village. For those that can’t walk far there are a few spaces behind the Village Hall marked up for users of it.