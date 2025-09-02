Rodmell & Southease Parish Pump

As Pauline would say – rain at last! I hope it hasn’t spoiled her time away as she’s been on holiday and asked me to write Parish Pump this week. She’ll be back next week hopefully in fine fettle and I’m sure will tell you all about her break away.

In the meantime, here’s some news from Rodmell and roundabout. The Jumble Sale on Saturday went very well and raised £662 for the Village Hall fund, a great achievement. I nipped down to the hall with some things for the sale and it was chock full of interesting stuff. So, I hope if you did pop along you found some bargains. Thank you to all those who organised it, donated their de-cluttering and helped sort and sell.

This weekend (6th/7th September) sees the start of Artwave and I gather a couple of artists in the village are exhibiting. There is only one in the village – venue 42 (Bransby House, The Street, Rodmell) which sees Maria Trybulska Wilch showing her Seascapes and Landscapes, all three weekends of Artwave 11am to 4pm. She is donating 20% of her proceeds from any sales to Dementia UK. Vicky Mappin’s ‘exquisite botanical work’ is on display with others at 1 St Andrews Place in Lewes – venue 136, all three weekends 11am to 5pm. There are lots of artists showing their work all down the lower Ouse valley from Kingston to Piddinghoe so why not explore our lovely area. Do take care on the C7 though if you are driving.

I was sad to read in the Sussex Express, the tribute to the young man Alex Sheppard, father to son Luka, who was killed on the C7 on 11th July. Every road accident has consequences, but it is tragic when life is lost, and a young child loses a parent as Luka has done. Please be careful on the C7 it is a dangerous road. Our thoughts are with Luka and Alex's friends and family.

Here Once Was a Bench

There is lots going on in September so don’t forget there are the Eco Open Houses to visit as well, 13th September you can visit houses in Barcombe, 20th September houses in Lewes and 27th September houses in Rodmell and Ditchling. In Rodmell you can visit Barn Croft which features: Cavity wall insulation • loft insulation • double glazing • air source heat pump • wood burner • solar panels • car charger • rain water harvest • wild garden • permaculture principles. Type: Detached Age: 1973 Beds: 4 Walls: Brick wall.

The Old Police House which features: Under floor insulation • loft insulation • double glazing • air source heat pump • electric car • solar panels • wood burner • LED lighting • wildlife garden. Type: Semi-detached Age: 1920 Beds: 2 Walls: Cavity wall

And The Mound which features: Air source heat pump • solar panels • high performance double glazed windows • replacement cavity wall insulation. Type: Detached Age: 1968 Beds: 3 Walls: Cavity wall

Barn Croft and the Old Police House are open from 10am-4pm and there are tours of the Mound 10am and 2pm. More details and booking for those houses with tours from the Lewes Tourist Office in the precinct and on the Ovesco website https://ovesco.co.uk/

Another apology for last week’s apology! After I’d submitted last weeks Parish Pump on behalf of Pauline, I popped into the pub only to find that the quiz had moved back to its normal date of the first Wednesday of the month (3rd September). If you see this online there may still time to book by ringing the pub 01273 472416. Chris had changed it then there had to be another change. Anyway, if you’ve missed it this month, things really are back to normal next month so it will be 1st October. Sorry for the confusion!

I have also been out and about this week on a trip to Hever. We travelled up on Thursday and visited Chiddingstone Village first – it took us a while to find round the narrow lanes of Kent but what a little hidden away gem with buildings dates back to the 1400s, not to mention the Chiding Stone, two tearooms (one in the castle) and a pub, we hadn’t realised there was so much to do (or eat) and didn’t get a chance to visit the castle but (though the tea room was lovely). Next time, now we know where it is, we hope to go in and see the eclectic collections of Egyptian, Japanese, Jacobite and Stuart and Buddhist objects on display there. After that it was on to Hever and Anne Boleyn the Musical. I thought this a rather strange subject for a musical, but the stage with Hever Castle as the backdrop was fantastic and the production itself, I found more thought provoking than I was expecting. The singing was marvellous and overall, it was a very enjoyable event. The day after we spent the day at the castle, exploring it inside and out. It is a stunning place, obviously steeped in Tudor history but also overlaid with its life as a family home owned by the Astors, including the amazing gardens which stretch over 5 acres and took over 1000 men and 4 years to create. Unfortunately, the Astors had to sell Hever after two devastating floods one in 1958 and another ten years later in 1968 due to the cost of restoration. It is well worth a visit if you’ve not been.

Sad news about the lovely Rodmell bench that Don Ford donated to Rodmell Parish and which has been up on the riverbank at the end of the Rodmell track, it has been smashed to pieces. Before you ask - no it wasn’t the Wettern’s cows I had a chat with Fred about it and the damage done was systematic and comprehensive, in the way only humans can achieve. Such a shame as I know people were enjoying sitting there and contemplating the view across the river. The pieces have been taken away and we await further developments. There is still a small bench, installed by the Monday Group also with a nice view, halfway down the track but even so it is such a shame that someone chose to destroy something that many people have been appreciating.

Rodmell’s Harvest Festival service is 11am on Sunday 21st September - Harvest Festival is always a lovely service and all food offerings will go to the Newhaven Food Bank.

Don’t forget to get your tickets for the Harvest Supper being organised by Pauline and Martin Burnaby Davies – the supper will raise funds for the church, and you can get tickets or offer help by calling Pauline and Martin on 01273 477058.