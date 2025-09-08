Rodmell & Southease Parish Pump

Many thanks to Ali who took over writing Parish Pump whilst I was in France for a short break.

It seems I can’t get away from my family (not that I want to!). My cousin and her husband plus her twin grandsons were on the same boat going over to France. It was a smooth journey although getting out of Newhaven to France is a bit of a nightmare these days with all the regulations. We arrived at the Ibis Hotel, Deauville, late afternoon. Deauville is a lovely place, very upmarket, clean and not crowded, with some interesting places to visit. I have been to Ibis hotels many times, but this time I was rather surprised not to have a tray of the usual things like tea/coffee and biscuits etc in my room. You had to purchase them at the bar if wanted! I have never had this before, so I guess that they are cutting back. The room was clean, adequate and the staff were very nice. Honfleur was a bit of a shock to us, as the large cruise liners now visit there, so it was more crowded than we remembered it but it’s still a love place. The trip on the Velo-Rails at Les Loges was great. Just over 5 miles through French countryside riding bikes or sitting on chairs fixed to old railway lines. Bumpy but exhilarating, and great fun. There had to be one idiot on a trip and yes it was me! I got locked in a loo at Palais Benedictine a museum of religious art build in 1863 by Alexandre Le Grand. The door wouldn’t unlock and there was no gap top or bottom just a solid door. The group had gone off with a guide to have tipples of Benedictine, whilst I was getting hotter and hotter but not panicking because I knew I would eventually be missed. My friend Maureen came looking for me and eventually I was rescued by ‘security’ a lovely young lady with a pair of scissors, who was obviously used to rescuing ladies locked in the loos. I couldn’t stop laughing, but it’s not an experience I would like again! Yet another experience, a gentleman at dinner, who had enjoyed copious amounts of red wine, informed my friend and I that he was looking for a lovely lady to cuddle, but she must have a butterfly tattoo on her buttock, well we told him ‘That was us off the list’, neither of us can stand tattoos! I wonder if he found such a lady. For me I think this is the end of my French trip experiences, I don’t know if I shall make such a trip again, as I’m beginning to feel a liability, with my sight and hearing problems. My friends make a good job of looking after me thankfully as I’m sure I would have fallen over many times were I on my own. What it is to have good friends. I have to say I was pleased to get back to my own cottage in Rodmell and my own bed, but I have to say France is so clean, no rubbish and roads are good no potholes.