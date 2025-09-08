Rodmell & Southease Parish Pump
It seems I can’t get away from my family (not that I want to!). My cousin and her husband plus her twin grandsons were on the same boat going over to France. It was a smooth journey although getting out of Newhaven to France is a bit of a nightmare these days with all the regulations. We arrived at the Ibis Hotel, Deauville, late afternoon. Deauville is a lovely place, very upmarket, clean and not crowded, with some interesting places to visit. I have been to Ibis hotels many times, but this time I was rather surprised not to have a tray of the usual things like tea/coffee and biscuits etc in my room. You had to purchase them at the bar if wanted! I have never had this before, so I guess that they are cutting back. The room was clean, adequate and the staff were very nice. Honfleur was a bit of a shock to us, as the large cruise liners now visit there, so it was more crowded than we remembered it but it’s still a love place. The trip on the Velo-Rails at Les Loges was great. Just over 5 miles through French countryside riding bikes or sitting on chairs fixed to old railway lines. Bumpy but exhilarating, and great fun. There had to be one idiot on a trip and yes it was me! I got locked in a loo at Palais Benedictine a museum of religious art build in 1863 by Alexandre Le Grand. The door wouldn’t unlock and there was no gap top or bottom just a solid door. The group had gone off with a guide to have tipples of Benedictine, whilst I was getting hotter and hotter but not panicking because I knew I would eventually be missed. My friend Maureen came looking for me and eventually I was rescued by ‘security’ a lovely young lady with a pair of scissors, who was obviously used to rescuing ladies locked in the loos. I couldn’t stop laughing, but it’s not an experience I would like again! Yet another experience, a gentleman at dinner, who had enjoyed copious amounts of red wine, informed my friend and I that he was looking for a lovely lady to cuddle, but she must have a butterfly tattoo on her buttock, well we told him ‘That was us off the list’, neither of us can stand tattoos! I wonder if he found such a lady. For me I think this is the end of my French trip experiences, I don’t know if I shall make such a trip again, as I’m beginning to feel a liability, with my sight and hearing problems. My friends make a good job of looking after me thankfully as I’m sure I would have fallen over many times were I on my own. What it is to have good friends. I have to say I was pleased to get back to my own cottage in Rodmell and my own bed, but I have to say France is so clean, no rubbish and roads are good no potholes.
Sadly, on my arrival home I had three lots of bad news as my Japanese friend’s daughter had died of cancer at a young age, and another friend’s daughter has a cannabis addiction which landed her in hospital with psychosis. It must be difficult being a parent in these times. I also had a phone call from Michael and Alan in Folkestone; to say my friend of many years, Russell Gleed had died peacefully at home at 1.15pm on 1st September. Russell used to live in lower Rodmell, with his partner Alan for many years, then moved to ‘Goodings’ in Alfriston. When Alan died, Russell sold up and moved to Folkestone to share a lovely house with friends Alan and Michael who with a band of excellent carers looked after Russell with great care in his later years. His funeral will take place on October 3rd and I shall be going to it. Alan and Michael wanted his old friends in Rodmell to know Russell had died, hence my write up. I also heard from Marie Littlechild, that Sylvia Holden, who used to live Rodmell (in my house for a while and then the Dicklands) had died at her home in Ringmer.
At the quiz in the pub recently, the conversation was about how few Rodmellians in a certain age group are still around. I’m one of them! My list of friends is diminishing fast and I’m not looking forward to writing Christmas cards this year.
When I got back from holiday, I was so upset to hear that the bench that Don Ford donated to Rodmell Parish has been destroyed. What sort of people do that sort of thing? Don your kind deed was much appreciated, and I’m so sorry others did not appreciate your kind thought for other people.
The next Rodmell Coffee Club is on Wednesday 17th September as usual in the pub at 11am. Apparently not many people came last month but it was during the summer holidays. Even so Daisy and the pub team are keen to keep the coffee morning going regardless. It is a nice opportunity to meet Rodmelians there on the third Wednesday of each month. The coffee is always good, so too the pot of tea.
I and my friends are looking forward to the Harvest Supper on 26th September 7pm in Rodmell Village Hall. Phone Martin and Pauline Burnaby Davies for tickets £15/person on 01273 477058.