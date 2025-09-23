Rodmell & Southease Parish Pump

I was reading a very interesting leaflet from Wyborns Pharmacy in Lewes, that came in with my prescription.

The leaflet stated ‘did you know half the cells in your body are not human’ I certainly didn’t so it gained my interest. It appears the other half are made up from trillions of microbes that help protect your body from infections. Regarding food to improve your microbiome olive oil is the healthiest fat you can eat because it is rich polyphenols and antioxidants which are good at damping down inflammation. Oily fish the key ingredient is omega-3. Eggs – they only have 90 calories, and they will keep you feeling fuller for longer cutting down a need to snack between meals. Fruit and vegetables – you can’t have enough of them so increase what you eat. I know I need to eat more, do you? Fibre – evidently, we generally eat less than half of the recommended amount which is 250g a day so eating vegetables, nuts and seeds is good. I love nuts and seeds and eat Brazil nuts and walnuts every day.

The leaflet states – as well as improving your diet try to avoid antibiotics unless it is really necessary as these will kill off all the microbes in your gut – good and bad. Open a window as this lets microbes into your house (and giant spiders which are again invading my cottage at the moment. Ginger ones on the stairs and ceilings, black ones in the bath). Get your hands dirty – doing gardening is really good as you get exposed to the trillions of microbes in the soil and it helps with exercise. Haven’t I stated that many times in Parish Pump! Try pre-biotics. Try intermittent fasting – this means only eating for 8 hours of the day or restricting your calorie in take on 2 days a week. I know several people who do this and feel better for it. Do more exercise, be more content and relaxed which should improve your sleep.

What foods are bad for you? Anything with sugar (I have a sweet tooth) processed foods which contain sugar and emulsifiers which means, biscuits, sweets, cakes and cereals plus bacon, ham pizzas etc. I can hear the groans now! Sacrifices for health is that a great deal! It’s your health, your decision.

September Colour in a Rodmell Garden

Something else I read recently in the i newspaper which I have. The headline Hidden Cost of Great British TV Switch Off. A plan to end aerial transmission for internet only broadcasts will hit elderly. By Adam Sherwin. How many knocks are we the elderly supposed to take. Evidently older people and those on low incomes could be left behind by TV to internet only broadcasts, and the price of watching TV could rise by more than £200 a year for the millions of the most vulnerable people under the change. If this interests you, it should be possible for you to get the whole article on your phone or internet (maybe if you can’t do technology, a friend of relation may help you. It was in the i newspaper page 14 on Sat 13th September). A part of it states ‘This is forecast to cost over £2bn to set up, plus a further £900million each year to cover fees. One wonders, will there be the large number of repeats there are now in that price?

Despite the gloom and doom about the number of pubs having to close, our pub is booming, and my clients and friends are amazed at how busy it is nearly all the time. Congratulations to Chris and Daisy and their amazing staff who run the pub and keep it going. Their efforts are much appreciated.

More accidents on the C7, more cars in fields each side of Northease corner, more people speeding and the junction in Rodmell is known to those of us that live on it as Honkers Corner, especially at weekends. Many feel that the occasional speed check by police, would help but for some reason it doesn’t happen – why? Although Ali tells me she saw someone had been pulled over by the police the other day – who knows why. How many more people need to be killed before action takes place to stop the speeding! As more people are getting older in the village and can’t cross the road quickly, especially at rush hour, it’s difficult. Having seen a villager going across on her disability scooter at quite a speed I thought to myself this isn’t a problem that’s going to get better for this village which is cut in half by the C7.