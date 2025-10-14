Rodmell & Southease Parish Pump

I went to the funeral of my long-time friend Russell Gleed on Friday 3rd October 2025. Russell was born in May 1934 and died September 1st 2025. Russell and his partner Alan, lived in Park Cottages, lower Rodmell for many years, before they moved to Alfriston. Russell spent the last seven years of his life with friends Alan and Michael who looked after him so well in later years, at their lovely house in Folkestone.

The service was well attended but a few didn’t make it from London because of rail problems. Rob, who was driving me down, had problems with road closures, and so many diversions when we reached the motorway, after having a good run to Tenterden in pouring rain. Several friends of Russell made it from various parts of the country including Alfriston. The funeral was at 12noon and I made it just on the dot of 12 after our horrendous journey. Afterwards it was at ‘the Jackdaw’ pub, where a three-course meal was served.

There were some lovely photos of Russell in the order of service booklet, and I especially loved the one of Russell out riding at the Royal Mews, riding school on ‘Tolerance’ (by kind permission of Her Majesty the Queen). As Russell did have his moments, I can imagine a smile on their lips at the horse’s name!

I have in my possession, some photograph albums of Russell’s 70th birthday party at Alfriston, and Park Cottages, where a few Rodmellians attended so if any would like to see them just let me know. I also have several order of service booklets. Yet another old Rodmellian hits the dust – not many left now! Strangely it wasn’t until we drove into Barham Crematorium, that I realised it was where Mike’s parents were cremated, and buried and also, I sent some of Mike’s ashes to be put in their grave. Yet another thing that made me think how strange life is. I have always love the music the Hebrides Overture (Fingal’s Cave) by Mendelssohn, and had been telling Russell only a few weeks before he died, how I had taken a very rough boat ride there, many years ago, and had walked the narrow path along its face, just holding onto a rope fence whilst the waves were crashing into the rock beneath me. It was one of life’s terrifying moments for me and I don’t know why or how I did it! It was played as Music Out, after the blessing. I had a lump in my throat.

Rest In Peace Russell Gleed

Several issues to tell you about this week, one being the fact that I received a letter from Lloyds bank today telling me that the Lewes branch will be closing in January 2026. We are the county town and will now have no bank at all. I have been with Lloyds for many years and have always been happy with them and their staff. I’m now told me nearest Lloyds will be North Street in Brighton. As an 82-year-old who can’t cope with technology, like many others and need to speak to people not machines, like many others, I shall now put all my banking affairs with Nationwide who I have also been with for years, and again I have always been looked after very well by them. If only they would move down from the top of the hill to the centre of Lewes, it would make life easier and central.

Good news is I received my car insurance renewal letter, and to my amazement it’s over £100 less than last year and stands at the same amount for 3 years. Thank you SAGA! Next bill will be car tax! My water bill which had shot right up, was dealt with on my behalf by a councillor friend and is now much more reasonable. As I’ve said several times lately, check your bank statements, all bills to do with services and haggle with them for better deals. Stand up for yourself when you can remember – Power to the People.

A very nice man from Kingston phoned me last week, he reads Parish Pump and picked up that I said I may have difficulty getting my prescription over the phone, as he does. He queried it as I did, and we can still do it over the phone – but for how long? He was also another person to thank me for writing frequently about technology and the problems for older people. I told him I will continue to do it as someone has to, I can hear the comments about ‘that woman’s going on about technology again'. Well just keep mocking because in a few years you will understand why I did it! Old age waits for no-one!

Yet another car in the field Northease corner this week. The farmer has just replaced fencing on the other side – how long will that last?

Ladybirds are hibernating in the ridges around windows in large numbers. I have even had one crawling over me in bed last night – at least it wasn’t one of the large spiders also invading the house. Some people have mice coming in – try putting cinnamon sticks around the house, it works.

And finally a quick note of thanks go to Sheree Foster and Tim Rabjohns who typed up Parish Pump for me while Ali was away.