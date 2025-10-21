Rodmell & Southease Parish Pump

I am still without a decent phone system but at least with the help of friends, and villagers, the company have said I can transfer without having to pay them a transfer fee. Ali has been helping me, and giving up her time, to be told when she phones ‘you are now number 14 in line’! Where do people think we get all the time from to be able to sit on the phone for ages? The story goes on, and I will keep you up to date on it. I hope the people who have written or phoned me with similar problems are having more luck than I am!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I found it quite amusing to hear on the media, that because of the cyber hits, companies have been told to put details of importance written pen to paper! Is it now a question of ‘Back to the Future’? This 21st Century has its problems it seems!

As I was in the area of the doctors on Monday, I went in to try to make an appointment as I’ve done for years. The young receptionist politely told me ‘Sorry you have to go online now’, I politely told her I don’t do online, she then said ‘Well you need to go home and phone us and give us details’ which I did, after, yet again being number 14 in line. But I did get an appointment the next day! How many hours a day are wasted by so many people waiting like this. I and many others remember the switch board system, and its great staff, who gave instant friendly attention with no waiting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I spent Saturday re-potting bulbs for this Spring and was surprised to find hyacinths and daffodil bulbs all having new shoot on them already. Ladybirds are still about in abundance and I’m ushering them into my greenhouse to hibernate, as they eat lots of aphids when they come out of hibernation. Ali mentioned to me that the bit of rain we had, and the mild Autumn has given the meadow flowers around the Rodmell finger post a new lease of life and they look very jolly on the grey days we’ve had recently.

Rodmell Meadow Flowers Blooming Lovely

After watching a programme on TV about food poverty I thought of all the fruit in my orchard going to waste because no-one wants to pick it – too much effort even though it’s free, where have the survival elements of people gone now. So many rely so much on social benefits to sort it out for them. At least the wildlife eats the fruit to help it survive. That’s not all people of course, but there seems to be an element of this. I can remember when Mike and I had foster children many years ago, and we had a black and white TV, our children (now in their 50s) felt sorry for us, and said ‘you can get a colour TV just ask the Social for one – we did’. They came from Brixton in London and still remember their days in Rodmell, and most of them turned up for Mike’s funeral 6 years ago. If you are thinking of fostering, please do it, as many children need to be fostered, and it’s very rewarding but does of course have its ups and downs.

Last time the children, now adults, came down and I took them to Lewes, Seaford and Saltdean, their main topic of conversation on the drive around this area was ‘where are all the black people?’ I think our MP made a remark recently in a similar vein in another part of the country but this time it was white people. Seems it works both ways. Could it be tolerance could be the word needed along with kindness and understanding? Rodmell by the way has had many nationalities, including black people living here over the years.

Local news – The Leaky Buckets concert takes place on the 24th and 25th October in Iford, always a good evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Various things are happening at the Abergavenny Arms in the near future:

This Saturday (25th October) at 11am there is a kids Halloween Party, on Wednesday 29th – 8pm there is a Halloween Quiz and on Tuesday 18th November the pub is hosting another of Maureen Ford’s quiz fund raisers for St. Peter and St. James Hospice. A very worthy cause that needs as much support as it can get. Tickets for this are £15 which includes a 2 course buffet and can be obtained from [email protected] or 07887650621 or 01273 474280. This always gets people booking early as it is such a great evening.

Coffee Club at our pub was very well attended on the 15th October with lots of cakes, coffee and tea. Next one I think will be 19th November 11-12, all are welcome.

I didn’t get to Andy Friend’s ‘Comrades in Art’ talk I’m afraid, but Ali told me it was very interesting and well attended. Andy’s knowledge and research was fascinating and well presented. If you missed it there will be an exhibition at the Towner Art Gallery next year and Andy has written a book called Comrades in Art – Artists Against Fascism 1933-1943 which is published by Thames and Hudson. Ali said to me the topic seems very apposite in today’s difficult times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next Parish Council meeting is on November 25th at 7pm in our Village Hall and prior to that, in Kingston on Saturday 22nd November there is a Craft Fair.

While we were waiting for phone companies to answer the phone the other day! Ali told me she had a lovely break in Cornwall. She deserved it.