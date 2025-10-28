Rodmell & Southease Parish Pump

There is so much wonderful colour about at the moment, with trees and shrubs excelling themselves with their dramatic Autumnal colours. The birds are having a feast of berries, which are also in abundance, this should help them get through the winter months to come.

My gardens and field have Sumac trees growing up everywhere. These are also known as Trees of Heaven, because of the beautiful colours they go in the Autumn. I give them to people in pots as patio plants, and I also have one in my greenhouse garden room. Many people request them as they are so elegant, but I warn people that if you put them into the soil they spread like wildfire.

The clocks going back an hour on Sunday didn’t really benefit me as at 4am my Renaulds disease kicked in and woke me up. It went on until 8am so by that time I’d had enough so decided to get up. People who suffer as I do, will know what I’m saying. It’s in my family and not a lot seems to be known about it, it’s a case that you’ve got it and have to put up with it.

The phone problems with Ali’s help seem to be getting better, but I’m holding my breath until all is sorted. These days I worry about all the older people who are on their own, having no families, in many cases outliving their children and relatives, and is some cases also friends. How do they cope? I am fortunate in living in a village that cares and have two lovely goddaughters who help me. The world must be a very lonely place for some.

Awesome Autumn Colours

Maureen Ford tells me that the phone numbers put in Parish Pump last week were not correct for information about the Quiz on 18th November at our pub in aid of St. Peter & St. Jame’s Hospice so I am writing them again. Tickets are £15 which includes a 2 course buffet and can be purchased from [email protected] or 07887 656621 or 01273 474980

Ali suggested to me that if you have an event you’d like put in to Parish Pump do email details to her [email protected] then she can copy them directly into the Parish Pump online editor otherwise they go, from you printed to me, written by hand to Ali then typed to the Sussex Express via the internet!

Again I didn’t get to the Leaky Buckets Concert at Iford this weekend. I always like to go, but this time I was not very well, couldn’t get a lift (there aren’t any buses at night) and had a full house of B&Bs. Sorry John, I hope it was it’s usual good evening.

I thought October was going to be a quiet month for B&Bs, not so, I had a lady from London with her tiny little 18-year-old dog named Olive for 5 days, then two delightful ladies from Hove who were walking the South Downs Way to Eastbourne. I was so pleased when they said they would be delighted to come back and pick fruit from my orchard, maybe with friends, as they love making pickles, jams etc.

I was quite surprised when I saw in last week’s Sussex Express that a planning application to build a small housing development for older people over 55 had been turned down at appeal. In the villages around the Lewes area and beyond, there are probably many people who have been born in these villages, grown up and gone to school there, lived in the same house for most of their lives, and would like to spend the end of their lives in the same surroundings as they know the people, have lifelong friends in such places and probably need to downsize leaving larger homes for the young and their families. They are also used to unlit streets, no buses, or very few and perhaps a village shop (if you’re lucky) it’s an environment they are accustomed to! The article gave reasons and views on why it was turned down and was quite interesting. I wonder what the opinion of the locals was. It is a well-known fact that elderly people do better in their own homes, rather than be put into expensive care homes, and with the appropriate help live better, longer lives. Care homes are also closing all over the place, not a good situation for older people and their families to cope with.

The Safe C7 Project from their Autumn Update is moving forward. The detailed assessment of the C7 commissioned from transport consultants, PJA, has been completed and put on a website to make it available for people to know they are trying to make the road safer for all its users ( www.thec7road.co.uk/new-page-1 ). You can come along to hear about the plans from members of the project team on Monday 17th November 7.30pm The Clubhouse Stanely Turner Sports Ground (Kingston) and Thursday 20th November 7.30pm at Rodmell Village Hall.

More dates for your diary:

Now until end of October – Pumpkins (maze and refreshments too) at South Farm (off the C7 just before Rodmell if you are coming from Newhaven, or after if from Lewes)

8th November – Eco Homes Extravaganza (free advice and home retrofit ideas for all the community) - Lewes Town Hall 11am-3pm

14th November – Rodmell Race Night in the Village Hall 7.30pm tickets £5 on the door. Bar (first drink free), racing, full Tote, free toilets and surprise guests!

19th November – 11am Rodmell Coffee club at the Abergavenny Arms

22nd November – Craft Fair in Kingston

23rd November – Christmas Craft Fair in Iford 11am to 3-m

25th November – Rodmell Parish Council Meeting – Rodmell Village Hall 7pm

7th December – Rodmell Village Hall Christmas event for all ages 2.30-5pm