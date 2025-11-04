Rodmell & Southease Parish Pump

Downs and Sky

Quite a week for me this week as my kitchen tap went wrong and had to be replaced, then the tumble dryer gave up and had also to be replaced followed by an electric radiator. Why is it always that things go in 3s and every year before Christmas!

My mail had a shock for me as well as a long-time friend had passed away with cancer and sepsis and his daughter wrote to me inviting me to a relaxed get-together to share uplifting memories of her dad Trevor Phillips, a well-known and much-loved builder who had been a friend of ours for many years. He did a lot of work for us over the years on our cottages and worked on many National Trust properties. He was very respected in his work and as a person.

The one thing I remember with humour, was when he took us out for a meal one evening, with his lovely wife Jean, and I felt car sick in his Rolls Royce. I was not allowed to forget that episode, and we often had a laugh about it. Trevor filled many lives with so much love, laughter and countless stories. He will be missed!

I forgot to mention last week, how horrified I was when I read in the Sussex Express, about two former Plumpton College students and their sadistic and barbaric treatment of a sheep. As the judge said ‘It’s hard to comprehend how you could both inflict such brutal cruelty on a defenceless animal. It was sadistic and utterly barbaric’. Let’s hope they were not studying animal husbandry! The witnesses should be commended for reporting it. I must admit I ended up in tears after reading the article, as I am an animal lover.

I agree with Ali, when she wrote in last week’s Parish Pump that if there is an event you’d like to put in Parish Pump, do email details to her [email protected] It will be a quick and accurate way to do it especially as papers I’m told don’t have proof readers these days! Ali has been a tremendous help to me, along with Cindy, in getting my phone system sorted out since January 2025 and I would not have coped without their help and dedication.

I am in touch with Claire Boyd Supporter Engagement Age UK as I try to publicise the problems older people have to cope with, here is a letter from Age UK who appreciate people letting them know all about ‘Digital Exclusion’. Please write to them if you can as every letter helps in their fight to help us. Here is the copy of the letter:

‘Thank you very much for your recent letter to Age UK’s Charity Director Caroline Abrahams, Caroline thanks you very much for your letter and has asked me to respond on her behalf.

We were interested to read all of your comments, thank you for sharing these with us and valuable feedback like this really does help inform our work.

As part of our Offline and Overlooked campaign to fight Digital Exclusion. I thought you might be interested to know more of what we have been doing:

Gathered 173,949 petition signatures from people across the country, highlighting the strength of public concern for digital exclusion.

Handed the petition in at Downing Street to ensure older people’s voices are heard directly by Government.

Secured widespread media coverage in national and regional outlets which has helped to raise public awareness of digital exclusion.

Mobilised campaigners and volunteers to share their stories and experiences, putting real lives at the heart of the campaign.

Briefed MPs and policymakers to build cross-party support for tackling digital exclusion.

Worked closely with Local Age UK’s to broaden the reach and impact of the campaign.

We are actively working to influence the Government about Digital Exclusion and thank you again for your ongoing support and rest assured we’ll continue to push hard on this issue and make sure the needs of older people remain at the forefront.’

The Halloween Quiz at the pub was great fun despite our team ‘Can’t Remember’, coming last this time. As we were only 4 people against teams of many more, it was sort of expected, and also, we were lacking in young players, all being over 70. It’s always a fun evening anyway. I can’t remember who won!

I’m glad the C7 project is ongoing, and wish them luck, as this road is becoming a death trap, and has had its problems before I even came here in 1968. It will be interesting to see the opinion of the village at the meeting on Thursday, November 20, 7.30pm in Rodmell Village Hall.

I’m looking forward to Rodmell Village Hall Christmas event, for all ages 2.30-5pm in the Village Hall. As someone who finds it difficult to walk to the Village Hall at night, because with no night vision it is difficult to avoid all the potholes, even with the help of a torch (we are an unlit village by choice) it’s nice to have a day-light event for a change. If help is needed let Ali know and she will put it in Parish Pump.

I’m hoping to get my hedge cut along the C7 and have contacted Ollie the Tree Surgeon several times about it, so I’m hoping it is done soon.

Ali tells me she took a walk up Mill Lane and along towards Northease the other day and the Downs were looking lovely, green fields, blue skies and magnificent clouds.

And Paul Mellor also reminds people ‘On Friday, November 14, 7.30pm come along to our fun Race Night at the Village Hall. Enjoy a sociable evening with friends and fellow villagers while you try to beat the bookies. Tickets £5 on the door include your first drink.

Full details on the notice boards and the Rodmell Facebook page - please spread the word.'