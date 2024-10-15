Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Another busy week especially in the garden.

I have been trying to sort out the greenhouse, pot up more bulbs, and wash some pots. I just love gardening and find it so therapeutic and worthwhile. A lovely dragonfly sunbathed on my knee while I was taking a break, they are works of art.

One of our new villagers surprised me by bringing me up a large piece of homemade Victoria sponge last week. It was so yummy! And he’s brought me a bunch of gladioli, such kindness is almost overwhelming, but I love it!

Last Sunday (Oct 6th) when I was having lunch at The Depot in Lewes, there were so many geese flying over. I have never seen so many at one time for years. Animals always know when changes in the weather are coming, and many of the old farmers used to read these signs and work with them. David McDavitt my father’s friend at Falmer did. I used to work for him in school holidays and found the things he told me fascinating.

Migrant Hawker Dragonfly

Readers may wonder why I am enthusiastic over our new football team AFC Rodmell since I am sometimes scathing about football. I think having a local team is wonderful against the commercial and competitive big teams which are so expensive to keep up with. Let’s face it a group of local people enjoying each other’s company in the open air and comradeship must be of benefit to them.

I hope you are all going to enjoy the talk by Ian Everest which is going ahead despite the rumours. I spoke to Ian yesterday and he is looking forward to doing it and meeting old friends.

My yearly eyesight check it didn’t happen this year, and as my sight was bothering me a bit, I went to see my optician at Leightons in Lewes and he and Dr. Andrews at Ringmer Surgery and they sorted it for me. I had a thorough check at the eye hospital in Brighton and now have to go every 4 months for a check. The staff were so kind, and I was only in there for 1 ¾ hours. They seem to be far more organised now.

If any of you readers have eye problems, please, please go and get an eye test, don’t leave it, especially if you have a family history of eye problems like glaucoma.

If anyone was to question my religion, I think it would be Hildegard, the Abbess of Bingen 1098-1179 ‘Green Truth’. In simple terms for humans to be healthy and happy, then the natural world needs to be happy and healthy too. We have a long way to go, but I think we are learning that nature is more powerful than us, and at present is teaching us lessons.

If you like nature photography, there is an exhibition at the Marine Workshops in Newhaven, BN9 0ER called A Land Within, which may be of interest. This exhibition features amongst others, pictures from Ossa by the talented Kathryn Martin (from Southease). It is part of Photo Fringe 2024. The exhibition seeks to encourage people to rediscover and reconnect with the natural world. You can find out more about the exhibition and artists here: https://2024.photofringe.org/exhibitions/a-land-within and visit 11am-5pm Tuesdays to Sundays from 1st to 14th

Thoughts go out to all those people of Rodmell (past and present) who are having a tough time at the moment.