Rogate CE Primary School supports cancer charity
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
On 27th September, the older children from Rogate CE Primary School held a cake sale as their contribution to the Macmillan Big Coffee Morning.
The children baked a whole range of delicious cakes and brought them into class.
They then ran a wonderful cafe at breaktime, helping the younger children to choose and buy the cakes they wanted.
After school, they sold any leftover cakes to parents and younger siblings in a stall outside school.
At just 50p a cake, they managed to raise nearly £90 - an amazing achievement for our small, village school.
We are very grateful to Macmillan and all the wonderful work they do.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.