Rogate CE Primary School supports cancer charity

On 27th September, the older children from Rogate CE Primary School held a cake sale as their contribution to the Macmillan Big Coffee Morning.

The children baked a whole range of delicious cakes and brought them into class.

They then ran a wonderful cafe at breaktime, helping the younger children to choose and buy the cakes they wanted.

After school, they sold any leftover cakes to parents and younger siblings in a stall outside school.

At just 50p a cake, they managed to raise nearly £90 - an amazing achievement for our small, village school.

We are very grateful to Macmillan and all the wonderful work they do.