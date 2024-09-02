Rooms with a view in Eastbourne go up for auction

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A two-bedroom flat with sea views in Eastbourne is set to go under the auctioneer’s gavel later this month.

Flat 10 in Regency Court at 4-5 South Cliff is among 178 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

Offered jointly with Hunt Frame, it is listed with a leasehold guide price of £200,000-plus at the firm’s auction which ends on Wednesday, September 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “This well appointed two-bedroom flat with direct sea views occupies part of the third floor of a contemporary, purpose-built block of apartments.

EASTBOURNE AUCTION: Flat 10 in Regency Court at 4-5 South Cliff.

“It is offered with vacant possession and provides light and spacious accommodation with a gas heating system via radiators, double glazing throughout and a share of the freehold.”

The property is situated in the sought-after Meads district of Eastbourne, directly on the seafront, close to all amenities.

The town centre with its comprehensive shopping facilities and mainline station is easily accessible with excellent road links to Brighton, Hastings and all surrounding areas via the nearby A27 and A259.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tenure is the remainder of a 999-year lease with a share of the freehold.

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/252/156/

Also in Eastbourne an end-terrace house in need of refurbishment is being offered under instructions from Eastbourne Borough Council.

Two-bedroom 2 Bromley Close has a freehold guide price of £175,000 to £185,000 with vacant possession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard added: “This modern end-terrace house arranged over two floors is in need of refurbishment.

“It has a gas heating system via radiators, is fully double glazed throughout and has a south-facing (overgrown) rear garden.

“We consider it ideal for owner-occupation or it could be let, once works have been carried out.”

The property is situated in an established residential location just off the Sevenoaks Road, within easy reach of Eastbourne town centre with its seafront, mainline railway station and comprehensive shopping facilities. There are excellent road links to Hastings, Brighton and all surrounding areas via the nearby A27/A259.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/252/19/

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

Bidding for the current auction, the sixth of eight this year, goes live on Monday, September 16 and ends on Wednesday, September 18.

See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.