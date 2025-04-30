Rose Green WI celebrates its 62nd birthday in style
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The atmosphere in the hall was jovial, whilst we were also treated to a few ‘78’ records played on a 1930’s wind up gramophone, kindly brought along by one of our members, who gave a brief history of the gramophones very varied life. Glen Miller certainly added a swing to the proceedings!
An auction followed, of varied treasures, which had been donated by members, including four tickets for the VE Race meet at Fontwell. Bidding was fast, furious and fun, with a good time being had by all raising £114. This will will be donated to the Rose Green WI charity; Sage House, Dementia Support. Members applauded the good humour of the entire proceedings and especially the varied sales pitch of Cheryl, our President and auctioneer!
Its clear that this was a birthday party everyone will remember and that further smiles will be brought to everyones faces.
The next meeting will take place on Wednesday May 14th, starting at 7:30pm in the Aldwick Parish Rooms, when members will be taking a stroll around Arundel Castle. Visitors are always welcome.